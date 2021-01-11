Chael Sonnen explains why Charles Oliveira hasn't got a UFC lightweight title shot

Chael Sonnen believes that Charles Oliveira’s lack of self-promotion is the main reason behind him not getting a UFC lightweight title shot.

Oliveira’s last fight saw him defeat former interim UFC Lightweight champion Tony Ferguson via unanimous decision in December 2020. The MMA rumor mill is currently rife with speculation about Oliveira fighting Justin Gaethje next with UFC President Dana White's latest comments adding fuel to the fire.

On an episode of Beyond the Fight, Chael Sonnen suggested that Oliveira could very well fight for the UFC Lightweight title next or he might take on Gaethje, risk a loss, and possibly miss out on the Championship shot.

“There’s been a rumor going around about Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje – I love it. And by the way, when you look at the pieces left on the board, it seems like it’s going to be Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira. So, Charles Oliveira would like a title shot. Okay, great, no surprise; definitely good enough to get one. And all the boys want a title shot. I mean I’m not bringing you anything that you actually needed to be told, but it’s relevant to the story because his manager came out and said, and I quote, ‘Charles Oliveira wants a crack at the UFC title, not Justin Gaethje’. Charles Oliveira came out and said…” Sonnen remained silent, thereby highlighting what he believes is Oliveira’s silence and lack of self-promotion.

“So, Charles Oliveira’s manager Diego Lima then came out and said, ‘He’s won eight fights in a row’. Charles Oliveira came out and said…So, his manager Lima then came out and said, ‘He ran over Tony Ferguson. Tony had won 12 fights until the title fight (versus Gaethje), up to that point. He’s very good’. He made a very compelling case for him (Oliveira). Charles Oliveira came out and said…And that is why Charles Oliveira is not getting the title shot.” said Sonnen (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

The American Gangster highlighted that Oliviera has been silent and his manager is doing all the talking to get his client a shot at the Lightweight title. Sonnen said this one of the main reasons why Do Bronx hasn't received a shot at the Championship till now.

UFC 257 could play a key role in deciding Charles Oliveira’s next matchup

Conor McGregor (left); Dustin Poirier (right)

Chael Sonnen explained that Charles Oliveira could very well get a UFC Lightweight title shot right away and even win the title. Sonnen pointed out that Oliveira’s accomplishments in the octagon make him deserving of a title shot, but he needs to speak up for himself.

Former UFC Lightweight champion Conor McGregor will face former interim titleholder Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 on January 23rd, 2021.

The winner of the bout could end up fighting current division champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov. Alternatively, if The Eagle decides not to come out of retirement, UFC would strip him of the title.

This would mean that the winner of McGregor vs. Poirier could face Charles Oliveira for the vacant UFC Lightweight title later this year.