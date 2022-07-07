"Volk can serve it to the bully" - Chael Sonnen explains why fans want Alexander Volkanovski to fight "big mouth" Henry Cejudo next 

Chael Sonnen recently commented on a potential fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Henry Cejudo. 'The American Gangster' asserted that the only reason fans have been calling for the fight to materialize with such passion is the fact that they finally believe in Volkanovski's ability to put an end to Cejudo's six-fight winning streak.

Ever since 'Triple C' jumped back into the USADA testing pool, he has been on the prowl for an opponent. The former Olympic gold medallist has called out fighters like Sean O'Malley, Aljamain Sterling, Alexander Volkanovski, and more.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Chael Sonnen offered his take on the prospects of a clash between Cejudo and Volkanovski.

Hot on the heels of a jaw-dropping performance against Max Holloway at UFC 276, Volkanovski has earned the trust of the fans to dismantle Cejudo, per 'The American Gangster'.

Here's what Sonnen had to say about the same:

"The allure, if you will, for a potential match with [Henry Cejudo] vs. [Alexander Volkanovski] is greater now than it was prior to Volk's incredible performance... You got a big-mouth bully, that's Cejudo. You got a big-mouth bully. The one thing you want for the big-mouth bully to have is a defeat. You want to see the big-mouth get defeated. But you weren't sure that Volk could do it... Now, you know Volk can serve it to the bully. Volk can be the one to shut him up, to stop him and that's why you're feeling a little bit more interested in that match."

Check out Chael Sonnen's full video below:

Alexander Volkanovski shows Max Holloway great respect

In a recent post on social media, Alexander Volkanovski expressed great admiration towards his UFC 276 opponent Max Holloway. In his post, he admitted he had nothing but feelings of respect for the Hawaiian.

Check out Volkanovski's post on Instagram below:

"Nothing but respect my brother!!"

'The Great' and Holloway locked horns with each other in the co-main event at UFC 276 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, with the UFC featherweight title hanging in the balance.

The fight marked the final edition of the trilogy saga between the two, with Volkanovski washing 'Blessed' out with three wins to none.

'The Great' managed to outperform Holloway over the course of five rounds and walked away with a unanimous decision win. The win bolstered his unbeaten UFC record to 12 wins on the trot.

