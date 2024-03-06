Chael Sonnen explains what is holding up Michael Chandler vs. Conor McGregor fight

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler were expected to face each other sometime in 2023 after the two coached opposite each other on season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter.

The fight, unfortunately, didn't come to fruition for a variety of reasons. The promotion, as well as both fighters, however, have still maintained that it will take place in 2024.

Despite 'The Notorious' even announcing that the bout would take place during International Fight Week this June, the UFC is yet to make an official announcement. Given the fact that the momentous UFC 300 card will be headlined by Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill, fans have been left in the dark with regards to the McGregor vs. Chandler clash and when it will go down.

Many fans expect McGregor to occupy the main event slot, but former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen believes that the fight will be the co-main event, and that the promotion is currently in the process of getting the Irishman to agree to those terms.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Sonnen said:

"We don't have a main event, and that is what the hold up is with this fight. If I have got to write Conor [McGregor] a check, I got a contract, I got his opponent, I play the venue game like anybody, I play the distribution game, I can check all those boxes off. Once everything is done, I got to pull the switch. And the switch is when I reveal to my biggest star that he isn't the main event."

Conor McGregor allegedly becomes the highest paid debuting actor in Hollywood history

Conor McGregor's acting debut, which sees him portray Knox in a remake of the cult classic, Road House, is set to release on March 8, 2024.

While he has done a lot of promotion for the film, something he hasn't mentioned very often is the fact that he has become the highest paid debutant in Hollywood history.

The fact was shared by one of McGregor's fan pages on X (formerly Twitter), as they posted a tweet which read:

"Conor McGregor is the highest-paid debutant actor in Hollywood's history books."

'The Notorious' clearly took notice of the tweet, and reposted it on his own account. Road House will be available to watch from March 8, and will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime.