"It's hard to touch that son of a b*tch"- Chael Sonnen explains why Jake Paul won't ever be a favorite over Anderson Silva

With reports stating that Jake Paul has opened up as the betting favorite in his proposed fight against Anderson Silva, Chael Sonnen discussed the boxing matchup, insisting that the YouTuber shouldn't ever be favored over the UFC legend.

'The Problem Child' made his first venture into boxing back in 2018, earning a corner stoppage win over popular UK YouTube star Deji. A little over a year later, the 25-year-old decided to dedicate his life to the sport, fighting five times in less than two years and beating some high-level MMA fighters during that time.

After rumors surfaced suggesting Jake Paul would return to the boxing ring against Anderson Silva, the young influencer was made the betting favorite, forcing Chael Sonnen to share his thoughts on the situation.

"It's gonna be hard to put Anderson Silva out. It's hard to touch the son of a b*tch to start with, [it's] just hard to get that shot off. The way he can roll, the four ounce gloves, his ability to read, I just think that's unlikely... If you do look at the odds, I do think that Anderson Silva should be the favorite... Can you give somebody else that's 26-years-old like Jake, could you give me somebody else who's only got four matches experience... Could you give me somebody else that fits that bill that would have been a favorite, even briefly, over Anderson Silva? The answer is no."

Jake has been calling for boxers to step up and face him in the ring, and with his Tommy Fury fight falling out on two separate occasions, it seems the internet sensation has reverted back to facing former mixed martial artists.

Check out what Chael Sonnen had to say about the odds for the rumored boxing match in the video below.

Could Anderson Silva beat Jake Paul?

Since making the transition over to boxing, Anderson Silva has seemingly rolled back the years, showing the squared circle some of his capabilities. Can he beat the much younger Jake Paul?

While he should have the better movement and ability to avoid big strikes, the Brazilian's age is not on his side and he may struggle to withstand the threat coming towards him.

Jake Paul has proved his worth inside the ropes and not only is he beating high-level MMA stars, he's doing it by embarrassing them with huge highlight reel knockouts, so 'The Spider' has to be careful during their clash.

