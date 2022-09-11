"Kamaru Usman just got his rematch"- Chael Sonnen explains why Kamaru Usman is the 'real winner' in the Khamzat Chimaev weight miss issue at UFC 279

In the aftermath of Khamzat Chimaev missing weight for his UFC 279 main event clash, Chael Sonnen believes the one who benefits most from this mishap is former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

'Borz' is now scheduled to face Kevin Holland on Saturday and missed his opportunity to face one of the biggest names in the sport by coming in 7.5 pounds overweight.

While the matchup favors him, it's unlikely that he will be rewarded, even if he wins, after he almost ruined a pay-per-view just one day before it is set to take place.

Chael Sonnen has weighed in on the situation, insisting that due to Khamzat Chimaev's unprofessionalism, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' would have, without a doubt, secured his chance to reclaim his throne.

"We can't just put a band-aid on this Chimaev situation. If Chimaev goes out and looks awesome against Kevin Holland, and that means something, Kevin Holland is a pain in anybody's a**. If Chimaev cannot only pull it off but he looks great, we can't just revive the talk of him becoming the number one contender... We got no clarity from yesterday to today... Unless you're Kamaru Usman. Kamaru Usman just got his rematch... Make no mistake, we got clarity. Kamaru Usman is getting his rematch."

Not only did he lose his chance to beat a real legend of the sport in Nate Diaz, but Khamzat Chimaev also potentially lost his chance to sneak in a fight for the welterweight strap next.

Check out what Chael Sonnen had to say about the 170lbs title scenario in the video below:

Are the UFC setting up a Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev superfight?

While he would, of course, have to beat Leon Edwards to reclaim his welterweight throne, Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev has always been a high priority for the UFC as they try to build their possible next generation champion.

Missing weight and letting the company down has potentially cost the Swedish prospect a chance to be next in line for a shot at UFC gold. But it could all be setting up perfectly for the MMA promotion.

Leon Edwards will likely be booked in a trilogy bout against Usman early next year. This would give 'Borz' enough time to get another bout in and rightfully earn his way to a title shot, if he manages to defeat Kevin Holland on September 10.

