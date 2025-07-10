Chael Sonnen explains why Merab Dvalishvili vs. Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311 is his 'Fight of the Year' so far: "He started showboating"

Chael Sonnen recently named the Merab Dvalishvili vs. Umar Nurmagomedov clash at UFC 311 as his 'Fight of the Year' so far and explained why. The UFC icon claimed that beating Nurmagomedov was Dvalishvili's breakout moment and helped the Georgian fighter's popularity among fans.
Despite many believing that Nurmagomedov would prove too tough for the reigning bantamweight champion, 'The Machine' put on an impressive performance to win the fight via unanimous decision.
In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Sonnen clarified that Dvalishvili-Nurmagomedov fight was his favorite fight of the year. Claiming that "a star was made" that night, Sonnen said:
I do got to go with Merab and Umar. A star was made. The audience did not care about Merab at that point. Just to share for you that specific night, he had to jerk the curtain before 'Money' [Renato] Moicano, he was not a main event style fighter, and he was supposed to lose that fight. I think he was close to a 3-1 underdog, and, in fact, Merab was losing that fight until he wasn't."
Sonnen continued:
He came back, he started showboating, things that people generally have been annoyed when Merab does, they started to get behind him. The audience started to get into it, they started to understand Merab, and at the end of those 25 minutes, not only had he solidified and clarified that he is the best in the world, he also won over the people, and that's a very difficult thing to do." [H/t: MMA Junkie]
When Chael Sonnen broke down Merab Dvalishvili's "superpower" after UFC 311 win
After Merab Dvalishvili beat Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311 in January, Chael Sonnen heaped praise on the Georgian fighter's gas tank and his conditioning. Sonnen also lauded Dvalishvili for not losing heart despite losing "every single aspect" of the opening round.
In a video uploaded to his socials, Sonnen explained how Dvalishvili's stamina was his "superpower" and said:
"This is the most dominant 135-pounder ever. He lost every single aspect in the first round. Merab starts to get his confidence and he’s got a conditioning that can’t be explained and it can’t be taught."
He continued:
"Don’t bother trying to find Merab’s workout and doing it. That is DNA. That is Merab’s superpower and he started to find that in round three. This is incredible. He got that title opportunity after winning ten in a row, go back and check those scoreboards. He’s going through everybody."