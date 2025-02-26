Chael Sonnen explains why Michael Chandler remains perfect opponent for Conor McGregor’s UFC return: "They did The Ultimate Fighter"

Retired three-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen firmly believes Michael Chandler is the perfect opponent for Conor McGregor, if the former two-division champion wishes to fight inside the octagon again.

Ad

According to Sonnen, McGregor's participation in The Ultimate Fighter 31 opposite Chandler is the reason why. Sonnen shared his thoughts about it via an Instagram post, saying:

"There is no marketing vehicle that has ever been created in our sport more powerful than the Ultimate Fighter. They did The Ultimate Fighter"

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments about Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Trending

After the end of the reality series, the promotion booked McGregor to fight Chandler at UFC 303 in a welterweight bout. Unfortunately, a toe injury forced the Irishman to pull out.

As such, Chandler fought Charles Oliveira at UFC 309, almost two years after he last graced the octagon. He lost the fight via unanimous decision and is now scheduled to fight Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314.

Meanwhile, Conor McGregor is busy with the BKFC, where he is a part owner. After Jeremy Stephens defeated Eddie Alvarez at BKFC Knucklemania V, McGregor expressed interest in a bare knuckle fight against 'Lil Heathen'.

Ad

Michael Chandler shares honest thoughts on potential Conor McGregor fight

Michael Chandler faced severe criticism for wasting years of his career in the hopes of fighting Conor McGregor. Even though the fight didn't materialize, Chandler still believes it will.

'Iron' recently appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show where the noted MMA journalist quipped him about the matter. Chandler firmly stated McGregor's UFC return will only be through him, citing it is the sentiment the promotion shares.

Ad

The 38-year-old also mentioned his track record of always making weight and not pulling out of fights. As for when it would happen, Chandler is not certain, speculating either 2025 or 2026.

When Helwani quipped about whether he believes the fight will happen in his "heart of hearts," Chandler replied:

"Heart of hearts is tough, man, because I think heart of hearts says that Conor is coming back at some point. But if I'm a betting man, if I'm using my brain, I wouldn't put money on it. But that's where I'm at today. Right now, obviously, I'm focused on a blonde dude from Liverpool. So I think my heart of hearts says I'm not sure for sure. But Conor's got to come back to his first love."

Ad

Chandler is confident McGregor won't have his UFC legacy end as a fighter who never fought after he broke his leg. As such, the former Bellator lightweight champion is still hoping to fight the biggest name in combat sports.

Check out Michael Chandler's comments below (16:57):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.