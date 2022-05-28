"No man has beaten him but a p*ss test did" - Chael Sonnen explains why T.J. Dillashaw deserves title shot despite failed drug test

T.J. Dillashaw deserves a title shot per Chael Sonnen. ‘The American Gansgter’ believes that the Denver native should be considered a challenger despite failing a drug test.

In one of his recent YouTube videos, Chael Sonnen talked about T.J. Dillashaw deserving a title shot as he wasn’t defeated by any other fighter but a drug test.

Chael Sonnen said:

“No man has beaten him but a p*ss test did. Unless that p*ss test continues to hold him back, is that the argument? Maybe. Maybe he shouldn’t be given an opportunity that should go to you, if you’ve offered to face him. That’s the litmus test. Are you willing to face him, are you willing to take it from him.”

Next, Chael Sonnen addressed the state of the division with Aljamain Sterling being the champion and that it was a big deal when he bet Petr Yan twice. He said that Jose Aldo, Dominick Cruz and T.J. Dillashaw should be considered challengers for the title.

T.J. Dillashaw is not worthy of a title shot per Dominick Cruz

Not everybody shares Chael Sonnen’s opinion of T.J. Dillashaw deserving a bantamweight title shot. Fellow UFC competitor and former opponent Dominick Cruz begs to differ and stated that the former champion should not be given another opportunity.

During his most recent interview on The MMA Hour, Cruz stated that Dillashaw should put more work in order to get a title shot than just one victory after his return from two years of suspension.

Dominick Cruz said:

“He was suspended for cheating so to get a shot after one win, okay cool. Sounds like a hook-up to me. He got two years off, didn’t lose really any money, and then just gets right back up in. It’s not like he had an easy fight. Sandhagen’s no joke, but one fight? Pedro Munhoz and all these other people that are in the division that have just been competing, competing, competing… it’s crazy.”

The two met at UFC Fight Night: Dillashaw vs. Cruz where Dillashaw lost to Cruz by split decision. He reclaimed the title only to vacate it due to USADA finding traces of illegal substances in prior and post-fight samples taken for his bout against Henry Cejudo.

