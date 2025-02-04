Chael Sonnen explains why the UFC shouldn't book Conor McGregor for fights anymore: "It's a silly proposition"

Chael Sonnen recently weighed in on Conor McGregor potentially returning to the octagon and explained his reasoning for why the UFC shouldn't book him for fights anymore. He noted that the Irishman's injury is a major factor, especially considering how he would be booked should he return.

The former two-division champion last competed in the octagon at UFC 264, where he fought Dustin Poirier in a trilogy bout and suffered a broken leg that resulted in a TKO loss via doctor's stoppage. McGregor underwent surgery, and in the years that followed, ended up pursuing other ventures, including a role in the 'Road House' remake.

McGregor has been linked to a return bout against Michael Chandler, but the bout continues to be postponed and has yet to materialize.

Trending

During his latest appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, 'The American Gangster' compared the Irishman's situation to Chris Weidman's to determine why a return would be a bad idea:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"We're supposed to believe that Conor [McGregor] not only can return from that same [injury as Weidman], he can return better...Conor McGregor is not in a position with anybody under contract at the UFC to protect himself at all times. It's a silly proposition and that is just the truth...If you're talking about any level of responsibility, you can't book him and you definitely can't book him in a five-round fight, that's insane."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Chael Sonnen compares Chris Weidman to Conor McGregor

In addition to explaining why the UFC shouldn't book Conor McGregor for another bout, Chael Sonnen compared Chris Weidman's injury rehab to the Irishman.

"Chris Weidman being possibly the most disciplined guy in the sport. Conor being the most undisciplined guy in the sport. [Weidman] doing everything right from rehab to taking his time to focusing to being at home at night and going to bed and getting rest on his leg. He did everything right and did not return as someone that could follow the basic rule, which was to protect himself at all times."

Check out the full episode featuring Chael Sonnen's comments regarding Conor McGregor below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.