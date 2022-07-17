"If you're gonna guess what Gable (Stevenson) is going to do, look at the guy he looks to" - Chael Sonnen feels Gable Steveson will follow in Brock Lesnar's footsteps from WWE to the UFC

Chael Sonnen believes Gable Steveson could follow in the footsteps of former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar.

'The American Gangster' pointed out that Steveson can mimic the trajectory of Lesnar's career. During an episode of 'Beyond the Fight,' Sonnen said:

"He took Gable under his wing and vice versa. Even though Gable was a young guy, Brock was in there to get workouts because he's got the absolute best guy, not to mention it's the same weight class. You can see where these two are going to form a bond to some extent. I don't know that Brock is Gable's idol but I could guess. I bet you. I'm close. You know when a guy is older, when a guy has achieved what you want to achieve. Brock was an undefeated NCAA champion. Went on to become a world champion within the UFC, went on to become the world champion within the WWE. Same steps that Gable is following. If you're trying to guess what Gable is going to do, it's not a bad thing to look at the guy he looks to."

Watch the video below:

Lesnar started out as a WWE superstar before transitioning to the UFC in 2008. The Minnesota native went on to capture the promotion's heavyweight title before returning to professional wrestling in 2012.

Gable Steveson reveals Brock Lesnar gave him career advice

Gable Steveson revealed that he has received some extremely rare advice from Brock Lesnar. Speaking to Corey Graves on the After The Bell podcast, the Olympic gold medallist said:

"Before I even won the National title, before I was doing the things I’ve been doing now, before Olympic Gold, Brock came in my freshman year in college and talked to me about winning and friends and having the right people in the circle around you. Having guys like that that you really don’t see that are big time ballers and players in the world, to have him come in and sit me down and give me the gist of how his life was and how he became so successful and try to put it into me."

Gable Steveson is an NCAA Division 1 heavyweight wrestling champion, like Lesnar once was. They have a common alma mater: the University of Minnesota. It hasn't even been a year since Gable Stevenson went professional and signed with 'WWE.' It remains to be seen whether he will enjoy the same amount of success as Lesnar.

