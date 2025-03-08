Chael Sonnen finds value in former UFC P4P king's prediction for Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev: "If anybody has the right to opinion"

Chael Sonnen recently weighed in on a former UFC P4P king Alexander Volkanovski's prediction for Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev. He noted that the prediction was eye-opening and one that holds merit, especially considering the former P4P king's experience in championship fights.

Volkanovski recently predicted that UFC 313 main event will end via stoppage as he believes Pereira will knock Ankalaev out before the championship rounds. 'Volk' highlighted that 'Poatan' has been working on his takedown defense, which could significantly increase his confidence.

Sonnen recently uploaded a video to his YouTube channel, where he mentioned that 'Volk's' prediction is a valuable one and said:

"If anybody has the right to an opinion, it's Volkanovski...'Volk' went further. 'Volk' took Pereira by knockout prior to championship rounds... Why would 'Volk' put himself in that position?... Most of our minds wouldn't work that way, but most of our minds haven't had the success and the experience that Volkanovski has, who has been in three rounds fights and he's been in a bunch of five round fights... It's a very interesting observation and why is he making it?"

Check out the full video regarding Alexander Volkanovski's prediction for Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev below (1:34):

Chael Sonnen questions whether Alex Pereira will defeat Magomed Ankalaev in dominant fashion

During the aforementioned interaction, Chael Sonnen also questioned whether Alex Pereira will have a dominant performance against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313.

Sonnen discussed what Alexander Volkanovski's prediction would entail should he win inside three rounds. He mentioned that Ankalaev's potential gamesmanship through the media could be telling for what transpires during his fight with Pereira:

"Anybody that's ever played the media the way Ankalaev's playing it... went for the big takedown. When they got met with resistance and did not get that takedown, those fights ended within 30 seconds." [7:30]

Check out the final faceoff between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev below:

