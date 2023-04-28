Chael Sonnen has four-word reaction to Andrew Tate's "If I tell the truth theyll put me in jail" Tweet

Chael Sonnen has responded to Andrew Tate with a cryptic tweet of his own, after 'Top G' alluded to his future arrest. Tate is one of the most controversial figures on the internet after rising to meteoric fame for his views on gender roles in society and his self-proclaimed misogynistic attitude.

The former kickboxer also made headlines last December when he was arrested alongside his brother in Romania. The pair were alleged to have committed acts of rape, human trafficking, and conspiring to form a criminal group, which they denied due to a lack of evidence.

After spending months inside a cell whilst being investigated, the Tate brothers were released and placed under house arrest earlier this month. Since their return home, Andrew Tate has regularly posted cryptic messages on Twitter, calling out the higher-ups in society and those within the government.

Recently, Tate tweeted:

"If I tell the truth they'll put me in jail"

Andrew Tate @Cobratate If I tell the truth theyll put me in jail. If I tell the truth theyll put me in jail.

Former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen responded to the post and suggested that he'd see the same fate if he also told the truth.

"Don't I know it"

It's not certain what 'The American Gangster' is referring to, but it may be due to his latest legal troubles. In 2021, Sonnen was charged with five counts of misdemeanor battery after an altercation at a hotel in Las Vegas. In the coming years, multiple charges were added and dropped regarding the same incident, and the 46-year-old's trial began on April 5 earlier this month.

Andrew Tate responds after actor issues apology for liking his tweets

Adam Hussain, an actor from the British soap opera Coronation Street, recently liked a host of tweets from Andrew Tate that referred to his time in prison.

Hussain later received backlash from his fans because of Tate's controversial history and the actor issued an apology. Hussain claimed he wasn't aware of the reasons why 'Top G' was arrested.

The social media influencer took to Twitter, where he responded to the news of Adam Hussain's apology. Tate wrote:

"P*ssy"

Andrew Tate then followed up his post by adding:

"I teach men to become filfthy rich. You can be an actor - but they still have you by the balls. He agrees with me, but backtracks like ickle pussybowy or he gets FIRED. Money is ULTRA important to escape the slave mind. Learn what you need to escape."

Andrew Tate @Cobratate



You can be an actor - but they still have you by the balls.



He agrees with me, but backtracks like ickle pussybowy or he gets FIRED.



Money is ULTRA important to escape the slave mind.



Learn what you need to escape: I teach men to become filthy rich.You can be an actor - but they still have you by the balls.He agrees with me, but backtracks like ickle pussybowy or he gets FIRED.Money is ULTRA important to escape the slave mind.Learn what you need to escape: cobratate.com/41-tenets#tene… I teach men to become filthy rich.You can be an actor - but they still have you by the balls.He agrees with me, but backtracks like ickle pussybowy or he gets FIRED.Money is ULTRA important to escape the slave mind.Learn what you need to escape: cobratate.com/41-tenets#tene…

Poll : 0 votes