Did Chael Sonnen go to jail? Here are all the legal battles of 'The American Gangster'

Chael Sonnen is sometimes referred to as the original bad guy of the UFC owing to his propensity for controversy through trash talking.

He is well-known for his ability to generate rivalries and compelling narratives with other fighters to build anticipation for his bouts. As a result of his controversial statements and provocative behavior, he became known as a divisive character in the sports world.

Sonnen has a history of failing drug tests in the UFC while he was actively competing. Outside of the octagon, the American has had his fair share of legal problems as well.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Chael Sonnen has failed a random drug test and will not face Vitor Belfort at UFC 175 bit.ly/UrvBg2 Chael Sonnen has failed a random drug test and will not face Vitor Belfort at UFC 175 bit.ly/UrvBg2

The controversial MMA fighter is also an official real estate agent in Oregon. In 2006, while acting as an agent for the sale of a house, he instructed the title company to pay Sonnen's mother's plumbing business for repairs that would not be performed.

The plumbing firm was paid $69,000 after the mortgage company approved the loan, and at Sonnen's direction, the buyer was given a cheque for $65,000.

Jed I. Goodman © @jedigoodman Chael Sonnen: I used to rob banks, I thought you knew that.

He pleaded guilty to money laundering on January 3, 2011, after being charged with mortgage fraud. Chael Sonnen was handed a fine of $10,000 and two years of probation after he agreed to testify against the other people under investigation.

Additionally, in 2012, Chael Sonnen and business partner Lee Gamble launched Mean Streets Pizza in West Linn, Oregon. Sonnen filed a lawsuit against his business partner for embezzlement and unpaid rent in February 2013. In retaliation, Gamble sued Sonnen for libel, wage reimbursement, and his share of the company's ownership, asking for a total of $400,000. The matter was resolved amicably before the trial. The business was rebranded as Island Sam's Pizza when Sonnen sold it to new owners in 2014.

bjpenndotcom @bjpenndotcom Chael Sonnen Sues Mean Street Pizza Business Partner | UFC NEWS fb.me/ZbYeGKen Chael Sonnen Sues Mean Street Pizza Business Partner | UFC NEWS fb.me/ZbYeGKen

Chael Sonnen in jail: What is the status of 11 battery charges that 'The American Gangster' faced for an incident in Las Vegas

After an alleged incident in a Las Vegas hotel room at the Luxor Hotel and Casino in December 2021, Chael Sonnen was arrested and charged with five counts of misdemeanor violence.

A number of people at the hotel reported hearing Sonnen pounding forcefully on a hotel room door. Sonnen allegedly got into a fight with many people when the door opened, causing hotel guests to call the police. The American was detained and issued citations for the offense after being filmed being led down a hotel corridor by Las Vegas police officers in handcuffs.

Tweet Latest News @TweetLatestNews Will Chael Sonnen's latest arrest hurt his career? Chael was cited for a battery charge, he got into a brawl at a luxury hotel (Four Season) in Las Vegas on Saturday night. The reason why Chael and a man got into a scuffle, it is unknown. Will Chael Sonnen's latest arrest hurt his career? Chael was cited for a battery charge, he got into a brawl at a luxury hotel (Four Season) in Las Vegas on Saturday night. The reason why Chael and a man got into a scuffle, it is unknown. https://t.co/qH2QZLgHsG

The charges against Chael Sonnen were dismissed without prejudice on January 27, 2022. On March 22, 2022, however, Sonnen was charged with one felony battery strangulation charge and faced ten misdemeanor battery charges, including the alleged choking of one person and possible striking of a female, among others.

Sonnen had five separate people accuse him of violence, but the accusations were ultimately dropped. The trial is scheduled to begin on April 5, 2023, after Sonnen rejected a plea proposal for four misdemeanor battery counts on March 30, 2022.

