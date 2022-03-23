What did Chael Sonnen do, for which he's facing 11 battery charges?

Chael Sonnen has been charged with 11 battery counts, including a case of felony. The felony charge is for battery by strangulation.

Sonnen was involved in an incident on December 18 last year in Las Vegas. He was hit with five battery charges against him at the time. However, those charges were dismissed in January and a new criminal complaint was filed against him on March 16 in the Las Vegas Justice Court.

He is scheduled to appear in court on April 27.



Sonnen has been accused of hitting six people, including a woman. According to the charges, the former UFC title challenger allegedly punched, kicked, and pushed a woman using "force of violence".

He reportedly punched the first man, punched and kicked the second man, punched the third man, punched and kneed the fourth man, and elbowed a fifth man during a confrontation. He is also accused of strangling one of the five men.

'The Bad Guy' is due to appear in court on April 27 for the first hearing of the case. The concerning incident took place at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas.

Watch Chael Sonnen being taken away from the brawl scene in December:

Chael Sonnen will not appear on ESPN for now

Sonnen currently works for ESPN as an analyst. The network requested that the police make the charges against Sonnen public. However, that request was turned down as the case is one of active investigation.

The leading sports broadcasting company has confirmed that Sonnen will not appear on the platform as they look into the charges against him in detail.

'The American Gangster' had a 48-fight MMA career and retired with a record of 31-17 in 2019. He competed in global organizations like the UFC, Bellator, Bodog, WEC, and more. His rivalry against the likes of Anderson Silva and Wanderlei Silva, among others were thoroughly entertaining to watch.

Watch Anderson Silva vs. Chael Sonnen 1:

The 44-year-old is considered to be one of the best talkers in the history of MMA. However, the now-retired star was also an exceptional wrestler who outgrinded many opponents with the skill. Michael Bisping, Mauricio Rua, Wanderlei Silva, and Quinton Jackson are some of his most notable wins. Chael Sonnen fought in the middleweight, light heavyweight and heavyweight divisions in his career.

