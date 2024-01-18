Chael Sonnen has four-word reaction after fan proposes 'The American Gangster' vs. Brock Lesnar at UFC 300

Chael Sonnen had a short response after a fan suggested he fight Brock Lesnar on the UFC 300 pay-per-view main card.

On April 13, the UFC will return to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, for a highly-anticipated event, UFC 300. The fans have voiced their high expectations for the fight card, with several must-see matchups already confirmed.

Despite the impressive star power already booked, the MMA community is focused on waiting for the remaining unannounced main card fights for the April 13 spectacle. Although the main event isn’t confirmed, one fan jokingly suggested an unlikely matchup to open the PPV by saying this on Twitter:

“The @ufc BETTER book Chael Sonnen vs Brock Lesnar at UFC 300 to kick off the PPV.”

The social media post was clever enough to get the following response from Sonnen:

“Pinned in freestyle, TWICE”

Brock Lesnar and Chael Sonnen will not be fighting anytime soon. With that said, Sonnen’s comment is intriguing, as he suggested he’s wrestled against the former UFC heavyweight champion in the past and won, adding to the mystique of ‘The American Gangster.’

Chael Sonnen believes the middleweight division could headline the most UFC events in 2024

On Saturday, January 20, the UFC will host their first pay-per-view event of 2023, UFC 297, inside the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The main event will feature Sean Strickland defending his middleweight world title against Dricus du Plessis.

Strickland vs. Du Plessis is expected to be a close battle, with several contenders close to earning a title shot against the winner. Therefore, the unpredictability of the middleweight division could lead to more attention in 2024 than other weight classes.

During a video posted on his YouTube channel, Sonnen had this to say about the 185-pound division potentially being a vocal point in the UFC over the next twelve months:

"I think that middleweight could headline more events than any other weight class. I think middleweight ultimately for the pay-per-view numbers that you're going to have, for the live gates you're going to have, I believe middleweight as a team, as a division, can win 2024.” [4:27 - 4:46]

Before focusing on what’s next, Sean Strickland has business to take care of against the underrated Dricus du Plessis. Regardless of who wins, several middleweight contenders will be ready to challenge them, including Israel Adesanya, Paulo Costa/Robert Whittaker, and Brendan Allen/Marvin Vettori.