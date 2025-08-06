Chael Sonnen gets brutally honest about Merab Dvalishvili's chances of winning 2025 'Fighter of the Year' award: "That dude is a star"

Chael Sonnen believes other fighters such as Ilia Topuria, Khamzat Chimaev and Alex Pereira could have an advantage over Merab Dvalishvili in the race for the Fighter of the Year award for 2025.

Ad

Dvalishvili has been the most active UFC champion this year. He has defended his bantamweight title against Umar Nurmagomedov and Sean O'Malley earlier this year and is now set to defend it against Cory Sandhagen. Observers believe a potential win over Sandhagen could position him as a front-runner for the Fighter of the Year 2025 award.

During a recent appearance on The Bohnfire podcast hosted by MMA Junkie's senior journalist Mike Bohn, Sonnen countered this belief, stating:

Ad

Trending

"Fighter of the Year is going to be very tough; it's very tough. Merab has done a very good job, but to get in front of Ilia [Topuria]? There's a buzz around Ilia that's almost unlike anything I ever felt. [Khamzat] Chimaev is going to be of interest. Should Alex Pereira come back and get it over [Magomed] Ankalaev. No, Merab doesn't have it locked up. A lot of that list comes down to popularity, which Merab has now." [H/t: MMA Junkie]

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He added:

"That dude is a star. I was at International Fight Week. The mobs and the crowd, they mobbed everyone through there. Dana [White] himself got more, but for active fighters, the crowd and the interest, Merab could not move around. He is over. He is very popular, and people are going to vote for him. But no, activity alone, no, it will not get you Fighter of the Year." [H/t: MMA Junkie]

Ad

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (17:43):

Ad

Chael Sonnen believes Merab Dvalishvili can be a "top draw in the sport"

Merab Dvalishvili's likeable personality and easygoing attitude resonate well with the public. Chael Sonnen believes that if more people get to know him, he could become one of the biggest pay-per-view stars in mixed martial arts.

During the aforementioned appearance on The Bohnfire podcast, Sonnen said:

Ad

"If people simply get to know him, if he finds a way to get his message out, he comes across what he is, which is very nice, but he's so nice that people think it's an act. But it's not. So if he does a little bit more time, I would love to see Merab coach 'The Ultimate Fighter.'... I think that kind of exposure, where people got him in the living room every day, I think Merab has the potential to be the top draw in the sport. That's a big claim for a 135-pounder. But O'Malley had it. It can definitely be done." [H/t: MMA Junkie] [20:23]

Dvalishvili vs. Cory Sandhagen will serve as the co-main event of UFC 320, scheduled to take place on Oct. 4 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajneesh Suhas Reddy Rajneesh Suhas Reddy is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His passion was ignited by the Fight Science shows broadcast on Nat Geo in the 2000s. Rajneesh is fascinated by the backstories of fighters, their journeys, and the compelling storylines leading up to events. Through his writing, Rajneesh connects with fellow MMA enthusiasts and converses about his favorite sport. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.