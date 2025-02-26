Chael Sonnen gets honest about Henry Cejudo's controversial UFC Seattle loss against Song Yadong: "That is just so unlike Henry"

Chael Sonnen recently shared his opinion on Henry Cejudo's defeat to Song Yadong at UFC Seattle. Sonnen expressed his disbelief, asking how a resilient fighter like Cejudo, who has overcome a lot in his life, didn't fight through adversity.

Cejudo headlined the recently concluded Fight Night in a bantamweight bout against Yadong this past weekend at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. The former two-division champion entered the contest with confidence in getting back into title contention for a final run at UFC gold.

However, Cejudo suffered an accidental eye poke in the third round, which forced the cage-side doctor to step in and have a look, declaring him unfit to continue after he repeatedly claimed that he couldn't see out of the eye. This prompted referee Jason Herzog to halt the bout and declare Yadong the winner by technical decision as the fight went for three rounds.

In a recent episode of the Good Guy / Bad Guy podcast, Sonnen had this to say about the stoppage:

''I’m essentially accusing possibly the greatest combat athlete of all time of cheating, of faking. That is just so unlike Henry. I mean, truly so unlike Henry in the way that he did play it. This is a guy who has walked through fire many times. This is a guy who walked through fire at 20 years old to become an Olympic Champion. It didn’t seem like he was willing to walk through fire this night. That was not like the Henry Cejudo that I’ve seen in the past. As fair as I can say it.”

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (5:39):

Henry Cejudo targets former champion for his next bout

Henry Cejudo's call for an immediate rematch with Song Yadong was dismissed by UFC CEO Dana White during the UFC Seattle post-fight press conference.

Following his loss, Cejudo spoke to Michael Bisping and Paul Felder on a recent episode of Believe You Me podcast and expressed his desire to face former champion Petr Yan next, saying:

''I would love to run it back with him [Song Yadong], but if I can’t run it back with him. I know that [Petr] Yan said that May was open, I’d love that fight with Petr Yan... If my eye is going to get better then I’ll be ready by May and Song’s already had his shot at Petr Yan, so give me Petr Yan dude.” [H/t: Bloody Elbow]

Check out the full podcast below:

