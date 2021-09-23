Chael Sonnen gives his prediction for Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler 2 at UFC 266

Chael Sonnen has made his official pick for the highly anticipated rematch between Nick Diaz and Robbie Lawler at UFC 266.

Speaking on an episode of his Beyond the Fight series, Sonnen predicted that Diaz will have his hand raised at this weekend's pay-per-view.

"My official prediction for Nick Diaz versus Robbie Lawler, I'm taking Nick Diaz and guys, I'm not bullish... I've gone back-and-forth, it has not always been Nick. Nick has convinced me that he stayed active. He has reminded me that he had his way with Robbie in Robbie's world, which was the stand-up, in their first fight, even if it was 17 years ago and that's not much to draw from," said Chael Sonnen.

Catch Chael Sonnen's prediction for Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler 2 in the video below:

Nick Diaz and Robbie Lawler fought for the first time at UFC 47. The fight was a highly-thrilling affair that culminated in a second-round knockout victory for Diaz.

Nick Diaz vs Robbie Lawler 2 will take place at middleweight

A short-notice change has been made to the rematch between Nick Diaz and Robbie Lawler. Instead of welterweight, the two MMA legends will now compete in a middleweight bout at UFC 266.

Saturday’s Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler 2 fight has been changed from a welterweight fight to a middleweight fight, according to sources.



The fight will still be a five-round contest. UFC president Dana White revealed that it was Diaz's team who wanted to change the weight class to 185 pounds. When asked about his opinion on the late change during UFC 266 media day, 'Ruthless' said:

"I'm ready to go. That is all that matters. The camp went well and I'm controlling the things I can control. We (Lawler and Dana White) had a short conversation. It is what it is and I'm ready to fight. So, we're moving forward. Obviously, I'm a little light (for middleweight). But I'm strong, fast and I've been doing this for a very long time. So, let's do it."

Catch Robbie Lawler's full UFC 266 media day interview below:

