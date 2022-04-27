"Henry had not lost a single moment" - Chael Sonnen gives his take on Henry Cejudo returning to the octagon against Aljamain Sterling

Chael Sonnen appears to be very excited about the possibility of a Henry Cejudo vs. Aljamain Sterling fight. On Cejudo's return to the octagon, Sonnen has expressed his thoughts on 'Triple C's desire to fight for the bantamweight belt.

In a recent episode of Beyond the Fight uploaded to his YouTube channel, 'The American Gangster' praised Sterling's strategy when assessing the potential matchup. He also lauded 'Funk Master' for wanting the fight to take place as soon as possible:

"Henry's last two [fights]... were both stoppages and Henry had not lost a single moment... I do think that Sterling is correct in going out and going after that. And not just going after... right now. I don't have an opponent, I am looking for one. You used to be the champion, come on let's do it, let's do it now... I think it's the right strategy. Now, whatever happens is between boys. I think we would really enjoy that fight. "

Cejudo retired from the fight game after defending his bantamweight title for the last time against Dominick Cruz at UFC 249.

However, the former champion has recently expressed a desire to return to the octagon. 'Triple C' has re-entered the USADA drug-testing pool to prove his seriousness about the decision. Cejudo had targeted several division champions for a comeback fight before settling on Aljamain Sterling.

'Triple C' recently took to Twitter to challenge the current bantamweight champion:

'Funk Master' appears to be interested in the matchup, but it will be a case of waiting to see if the promotion will give the two fighters the green light.

Aljamain Sterling ready to defend his title against Henry Cejudo

The current bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling, appears to be confident in facing former division champion Henry Cejudo. 'Funk Master' recently took to his Twitter handle to respond to a call-out made by 'Triple C'. He wrote:

"If he wants to lose one of those C's, I'll gladly demote him. Let me know when you're serious, Champ."

