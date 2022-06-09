"They quickly and quietly disappear" - Chael Sonnen on what happens to MMA officials if they "break the rule" and speak up

Chael Sonnen believes that the UFC's policy of not allowing MMA officials to communicate with the media is a good decision. Sonnen thinks that if officials were allowed to speak to the media, their comments would often be used against them.

Having said that, 'The American Gangster' also feels that it's sometimes hard on judges and referees who aren't allowed to respond to criticism. Jorge Masvidal recently put referee Herb Dean on blast, claiming that he didn't officiate the fight between 'Gamebred' and Colby Covington at UFC 272 fairly.

Masvidal was miffed with Dean for failing to break the fight following an alleged eyepoke by Covington during the fight and doesn't want him to officiate his fights going forward. Dean is yet to respond to Masvidal's comments and likely won't.

Sonnen revealed that the officials who break the UFC's policy of not speaking to the media "quickly and quietly disappear" and that they "stop getting assignments." In a recently shared video on his YouTube channel, Sonnen said:

"I couldn't imagine being in Herb's spot or any of the other officials where you can't speak up but I have heard referees break that rule. I have seen judges break that rule even if it was in something as small as the underground form, you then quickly don't hear that judge again. They quickly and quietly disappear, they quit getting assignments, it's a big deal."

Chael Sonnen weighs in on Conor McGregor's recovery and potential return

Chael Sonnen believes Conor McGregor is inching closer to a potential octagon return with every passing day. McGregor is expected to return to the octagon later this year. The Irishman is yet to begin full-fledged MMA training and can only do so after receiving medical clearance.

McGregor has, however, begun boxing training and his recently shared clips from training sessions at the Crumlin Boxing Gym in Dublin have impressed Sonnen. He believes that McGregor has been training hard and looks like "he's close to healing."

In a recently shared video on his YouTube channel, Sonnen said:

"He looks good. He's putting out videos and training clips and they are very authentic. Those are real sweats. This isn't Anthony Joshua spraying himself down before the camera...These are real workouts so we're going to guess to really be able to work that hard, to look as good as Conor does, that he's close to healing."

