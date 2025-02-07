Chael Sonnen heaps high praise on Tatiana Suarez during eye-opening breakdown of the upcoming UFC 312 co-main event: "Yet to lose a single round"

Chael Sonnen had nothing but kind words for Tatiana Suarez, who challenges Zhang Weili for women's strawweight gold in the UFC 312 co-main event. 'The American Gangster' took to his official YouTube channel with a video, wherein he sang Suarez's praises.

He reminded viewers of the challenger's success, as she has used her overpowering physicality and elite-level wrestling to author a perfect 10-0 record. In fact, her dominance has been so bulletproof that Sonnen feels there's a good argument for Suarez to be considered the best women's strawweight.

"Weili's beating people and we're being told she's the best in the world, Tatiana's right there. Weili wins another fight and wins another million dollars. Tatiana's undefeated, she's sitting right there. I mean, it's one of those things where if Tatiana ragdolls Weili, what I predict is going to happen, it requestions everything we've ever been told about Weili. It's just the truth. That is just the truth, we lived through this in boxing when Mike Tyson avoided a guy called Evander Holyfield."

Not only did Sonnen compare the Suarez vs. Weili situation to the well-known rivalry between Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield, he also revealed an alarming statistic that evokes shades of the great Khabib Nurmagomedov.

"Now when they fought and you see the outcome, we all got to look back and go, 'Was he ever the best in the world?' A little bit hard to explain. If I'm going to leave you with one stat on Tatiana before I get out, I'm going to tell you it's not a matter that she hasn't lost in a tournament known as The Ultimate Fighter, it's not a matter that she hasn't lost in an organization known as the UFC, it's not a matter that she hasn't lost a fight. Tatiana Suarez has yet to lose a single round."

Chael Sonnen knows a thing or two about facing the best

If anyone has insight into facing dominant UFC champions, it's Chael Sonnen. 'The American Gangster' had a well-known rivalry with the legendary Anderson Silva, twice challenging for the Brazilian's middleweight title. Unfortunately for Sonnen, he lost in both instances.

Meanwhile, he faced arguable MMA GOAT Jon Jones for light heavyweight gold during the latter's stint at 205 pounds. As with the Silva fights, Sonnen was finished in decisive fashion.

