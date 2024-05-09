Chael Sonnen: I will be juiced up and I will beat Jorge Masvidal anytime, even if he kicks me in the nuts

Chael Sonnen and Jorge Masvidal have exchanged words on multiple occasions in the past. The two appear to be no closer to settling their differences as 'The American Gangster' recently revealed that he was asked to be the backup fighter for 'Gamebred's' upcoming boxing match with Nate Diaz.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, he noted that there was no scenario where he would fight the latter, however, he would face Masvidal if his opponent was unable to compete. Sonnen added that he was not thrilled with the former welterweight title challenger claiming he would not throw his right hand and pay him his biggest fight purse before claiming:

"Now, those are just stupid things to say. To pay me my biggest bag before I ask for it now makes me not respect you as a businessman. I never respected him anyways, but he didn't know that. And then to not throw his right hand? Like he was mister right hand. And by the way, in front of everything, I accept. Please put that in the contract that you'll pay me a bunch of money and that you won't hit me with your right hand."

Sonnen questioned if having no weigh-in would be next while claiming he would accept all of Masvidal's ways of limiting himself. He noted that is why he is called a cheater. He added:

"I will fight Masvidal right now. He can use his right hand. He can kick me in the nuts. He can do anything he wants. I will be juiced up and I will beat Jorge Masvidal anytime, but I won't take the fight from Nate and this is exactly what I told these jabrons."

Check out Chael Sonnen's full comments on fighting Jorge Masvidal below:

Expand Tweet

Masvidal and Diaz are set to clash in a light heavyweight boxing match on July 6. It will mark 'Gamebred's' first boxing match in nearly two decades as he last competed in the sport in June 2005. It remains to be seen if he and Sonnen will clash in the future.

Chael Sonnen believes Colby Covington is trolling Ian Garry

Colby Covington and Ian Garry have been involved in an online back-and-forth, however, there has not been any announcement of a fight between the two. Chael Sonnen recently claimed that 'Chaos' is trolling 'The Future' during an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. He said:

"It was such an incredible troll. This is all Colby's idea. Colby calls for the Garry fight. Garry accepts. Generally, you're all done. Generally, you're done, put your swords down, pick your pens up, sign the paperwork and we're done. Colby then denies it. Colby tells him no. Colby puts out a list of demands. A list of demands to Garry, who accepted the challenge - this was some of his finest work."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments on Colby Covington and Ian Garry below:

Expand Tweet

Sonnen added that he believes the two will clash at UFC 303 on June 29. He noted that if they don't meet at the pay-per-view event, they will likely be booked for a five-round main event bout. He claimed that 'Chaos' should not fight in a five-round bout unless there is a title on the line.