Chael Sonnen makes bold claims about potential Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall title fight, believes 'Bones' was trolling and having "some fun"

Ex-UFC fighter and analyst Chael Sonnen made a bold claim regarding the potential Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall fight. Since capturing the interim UFC heavyweight title in November 2023, Aspinall has aimed for a title unification bout against Jones, the undisputed champion. However, Jones has frequently shifted his position on this fight, which has yet to be confirmed.

Ad

In the recent episode of the Good Guy / Bad Guy podcast, Sonnen claimed that the fight has been booked, stating:

“I am confident enough to tell you the fight is done. That fight is agreed all the way down to the date. That I have the confidence to tell you."

Dissecting Jones' inconsistent stance on fighting Aspinall over the last several months, Sonnen explained:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"This Jon Jones business, Jones will tell a lot of things to the media. When he gets that phone call [from the UFC], 'Here's the guy you are fighting, do you understand?' 'Yes,' and that is what he will say. Jon has been trolling, he's been having some fun. He's been trying to negotiate with the media... Jon Jones did NOT duck this fight. I wish he did, I’d love to bury him.”

Ad

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tom Aspinall drops a hint about the potential fight against Jon Jones

On April 29, Tom Aspinall will officially become the longest-reigning interim champion in UFC history, surpassing Renan Barao's record of 534 days. Despite Sonnen's assertions, the status of the title unification bout against Jon Jones remains unclear.

However, Aspinall, who has remained patient through the process, dropped a major hint about the fight in a recent video on his YouTube channel, stating:

Ad

"I know everyone wants fight news. But I do know what's happening. I have had meetings with the UFC, as we know. I have been sworn to secracy for a little bit. So stay tuned... There will be a news coming hopefully very very soon. But if you ask me right now, I can't give you the answer right now. But stay tuned, it's coming!"

Ad

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below (1:10):

In recent months, reports of Jones contemplating retirement gained significant attention on social media. However, UFC CEO Dana White reassured that Jones vs. Aspinall will take place. White also said that the negotiations had not reached the stage where the UFC could officially announce the fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajneesh Suhas Reddy Rajneesh Suhas Reddy is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His passion was ignited by the Fight Science shows broadcast on Nat Geo in the 2000s. Rajneesh is fascinated by the backstories of fighters, their journeys, and the compelling storylines leading up to events. Through his writing, Rajneesh connects with fellow MMA enthusiasts and converses about his favorite sport. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.