Chael Sonnen makes bold prediction for Sean O'Malley's featherweight future

Chael Sonnen recently discussed Sean O'Malley's prospects in the UFC featherweight division and expressed interest in seeing 'Suga' test himself at 145 pounds.

Sonnen highlighted O'Malley's physical traits and used other fighters as an example to highlight the possibilities for 'Suga' achieving success.

The former UFC bantamweight kingpin is scheduled to challenge Merab Dvalishvili in a rematch for the UFC bantamweight gold at UFC 316. He hasn't hinted at a move to featherweight, but did express interest in fighting champion Ilia Topuria, who has now moved to the UFC lightweight division.

Sonnen posted a video to his Instagram account and disclosed that he would like to see O'Malley in the featherweight division. The UFC Hall of Famer mentioned 'Suga' to be a perfect fit and highlighted Aljamain Sterling's performances as an example of it being a wise decision to make at this stage of his career.

Sonnen said:

"I want [O'Malley] at 145-pounds. That's what I want. He's got the frame for it. He's got the build for it. He's got the attitude. He's even got a desire. And I'm completely convinced of how well he would do in two regards. First off, the top guy bounced who's Ilia."

He added:

Second off, the next best thing Volkanovski, if he doesn't have some luck here, is gonna be retired in two weeks. That's a reality. And third is look how well Aljo's done.... Go watch how well Aljo did at everything."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments regarding Sean O'Malley below:

Sean O'Malley admits that he has spared no effort to regain the title

Sean O'Malley recently said that his training camp for his rematch against Merab Dvalishvili is an improvement from their previous encounter. During his latest appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, O'Malley recalled being limited due to an injury previously.

'Suga' mentioned that he feels much better after surgery and believes it will result in a positive performance this time.

"I had surgery right after the [Dvalishvili] fight and all that's been on my mind is just getting this one back. That's all I've wanted and I've done everything necessary to put myself in a position to be able to train and get back the belt."

Check out Sean O'Malley's comments below:

