"Is this the first round Chael has ever lost?" - Fans react to Chael Sonnen being trolled by Twitter user despite 'The American Gangster' praising him

Chael Sonnen is known for being undefeated and undisputed, but shockingly, that may have just changed.

Twitter user @McGregorRousey, who is known as 'Super Fan', has a profile on that social media platform solely for trolling the mixed martial arts community. He targets everyone from fans and analysts to fighters alike.

It would sadly seem like the latest victim of this is 'The American Gangster' himself. The Super Fan shared a screenshot via a recent tweet which indicated that Chael Sonnen fell for the tried and true 'Who's Philip? Phillip on these nuts' gag.

See the tweet below

Fans came out to respond to what would seem like a rare misstep from Sonnen, and many had their say on things.

Some felt that Chael Sonnen never lost a round prior to this interaction but that things may have changed like Twitter user @MMA_gone_wild who said:

"Is this is first round Chael has ever lost????"

Some referenced a classic Sonnen quote from before his out-of-the-cage skirmish with Wanderlei Silva, like Twitter user @SIWYC3 who said:

"HE LET HIM GET CLOSE!!!! 10-7 Super Fan"

Some basked in the moment of what they saw as exemplary trolling, like Twitter user @sydney_rockhold who said:

"This is what twitter is for; peak content dude"

Some were out there giving Super Fan the W while they thought Chael Sonnen took an L, like Twitter user @TheRealStuddy:

"Holy shit... the first loss in Chael's entire career came at the hands of Super Fan... I'm in shock."

Chael Sonnen and others who fell for Super Fan trolling

Sonnen is not the only person who has fallen for the tactics of @McgregorRousey on Twitter. In fact, the former multi-division UFC title challenger is among the latest in a group of MMA fighters to have been drawn into the tactics of this notorious MMA Twitter troll.

Tito Ortiz was caught in the Super Fan web when the Twitter user posited that 'The Huntington Beach Bad Boy' did not in fact have a personal relationship with Joe Rogan. The former UFC light heavyweight champion was roped along in the back and forth game for a decent while.

Super Fan🇮🇪 @McGregorRousey Tito Ortiz trying to prove to me that he knows Joe Rogan Tito Ortiz trying to prove to me that he knows Joe Rogan https://t.co/wE9A7fLTBp

Super Fan also got a victory on his social media record over the reigning UFC world bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling. 'Funk Master' fell for the dreaded Phillip troll just like Uncle Chael and punctuated his victory with a quote tweet instead of a screenshotted direct message.

