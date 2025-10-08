Chael Sonnen outlines solution to make Alex Pereira vs. Jon Jones happen with his "hot take of the day" 

Chael Sonnen recently shared his thoughts on a potential Alex Pereira vs. Jon Jones fight and outlined one way the two men could throw down for a UFC title.Pereira is coming off an impressive first-round knockout win over Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320 last weekend. In the aftermath, the Brazilian expressed his desire to face Jones in a heavyweight super fight at the UFC White House event next year. However, many have wondered whether a Pereira-Jones fight at the White House was possible without a UFC title on the line.Sonnen seemingly has a solution for that problem. In a recent episode of the Good Guy/ Bad Guy show with Daniel Cormier, the UFC icon suggested Jones moving down to light heavyweight instead of Pereira going up to heavyweight and said:&quot;Let me give you the hot take of the day. If I'm in Jon Jones's shoes and I hear this and I feel this buzz, there's this huge fight and it has all of a sudden got my interest, but there's no title on the line. I can fix that real fast. I can say, 'I can fight you and I'll even find a world title, because it's gonna be yours. I'll see you at 205 pounds.' If Jon Jones does that, my partner, we're having a very different conversation.&quot;Matt Brown discusses potential Alex Pereira vs. Jon Jones fight at UFC White HouseMatt Brown recently shared his thoughts on a possible Alex Pereira vs. Jon Jones showdown at UFC White House next year. Brown didn't think that it was a good idea for Pereira to face Jones and pointed out that Jones was bigger than the Brazilian while being the better wrestler.In an episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer, Brown dismissed the competitiveness of a potential Pereira-Jones fight and said:&quot;I want the competitive fight. That goes exactly right into what I was saying. Do we want entertainment?... The matchup is literally the nightmare matchup for Alex Pereira. Jon is as big, probably a little bit bigger than Alex Pereira. At heavyweight, certainly bigger. A million times better wrestler. There’s no way in hell that Alex has wrestling at Jon Jones’ level at this point. Even if Jon Jones is out doing cocaine for the last year and then just shows up and fights.&quot; [H/t: MMA Fighting]