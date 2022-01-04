"I forget all the time who won that fight" - Chael Sonnen picks his fight of the year

Chael Sonnen has revealed his favorite UFC fight of 2021. In a recent episode of the Beyond the Fight podcast, Sonnen chose the Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler fight as his pick for the fight of the year.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, the former UFC middleweight and light heavyweight title challenger discussed how impressed he was with the performance of both fighters on the night.

Sonnen said:

"It [Gaethje vs. Chandler] was an amazing contest, every time I talk about that fight, I talk about that goddamn leg pass. I don't talk about the right hand, I don't talk about the interruptions, I don't even think about the outcome. I forget all the time who won that fight because it was so awesome and for me that both their stock went up, right?"

Watch the full video of Chael Sonnen discussing his fight of the year pick below:

Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler's three-round bout at UFC 268 in New York was a bloody, brutal and unforgettable affair. The first round in particular was one of the best rounds of the year as both lightweights stunned one another with heavy blows.

The tide started to turn in the second round as Gaethje started finding his range in the striking exchanges. 'The Highlight' dominated the third round and eventually came away with a unanimous decision victory.

Chael Sonnen believes Conor McGregor could get a title shot ahead of Justin Gaethje

Following his victory over Michael Chandler at UFC 268, Justin Gaethje emerged as the clear No.1 contender for Charles Oliveira's belt. However, Chael Sonnen believes that a certain Irishman could upset the apple cart and jump the line in the 155 lbs division.

Sonnen, in a video posted to his YouTube channel, mentioned a recent interaction between Dana White and Daniel Cormier. The interaction indicated that White was willing to allow Conor McGregor to take on Oliveira in 2022.

Sonnen said:

"Daniel Cormier... He's having a discussion with Dana White and that topic came up. Dana absolutely was not committing that, 'Yeah that's the direction we're gonna go and we would make that fight.' But Dana did say something on behalf of Conor McGregor which was, 'Stop right there Daniel and everybody else that thinks Conor should not be able to fight Oliveira. Conor, from the beginning of time, has been willing to fight anybody, anytime we've needed him too. So if Conor's gonna come in and ask for one, I'm going to listen to him.' The end."

Watch Chael Sonnen discuss the possibility of an Oliveira vs. McGregor fight below:

Ever since Charles Oliveira's latest victory over Dustin Poirier at UFC 269, Conor McGregor has been calling for an immediate title shot upon his return to the octagon.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA So what date am I fighting Oliveira? So what date am I fighting Oliveira?

Oliveira has also shown a keen interest in taking on McGregor next. The Brazilian has shared that he is more than willing to give 'The Notorious' a shot at his belt at some point in 2022.

The Mac Life @TheMacLife Charles Oliveira says he would defend his lightweight title against Conor McGregor over Justin Gaethje next, should the opportunity arise.



(via @mmafighting). Charles Oliveira says he would defend his lightweight title against Conor McGregor over Justin Gaethje next, should the opportunity arise.(via @mmafighting). https://t.co/6TSWbVbwBR

