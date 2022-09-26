Chael Sonnen heaps praise on Ken and Jewelz Lee for turning their daughters into MMA champions

Chael Sonnen is in awe of Ken and Jewelz Lee for empowering their daughters to become martial arts superstars.

The couple’s firstborn, Angela, needs no introduction. She’s one of the best and most recognizable female fighters in the world. The ONE women’s atomweight world champion will be looking to add to her legacy by conquering a second division when she takes on familiar foe Xiong Jing Nan.

The spirited grudge match will take place at ONE on Prime Video 2 on September 30 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, live at US primetime.

Victoria, on the other hand, has been living up to the family name since making her ONE debut last year. ‘The Prodigy’ won her first three matches inside the circle, all by way of impressive finishes.

As it stands, the 18-year-old rising star is only getting better with each passing day and could possibly even be greater than the ‘Unstoppable’ when it’s all said and done.

Sonnen, meanwhile, has had his eye on these two sisters for a while now. By the looks of it, he definitely loves what he sees. While the former UFC middleweight celebrated the siblings’ career accomplishments, he gave even bigger props to their doting parents.

After all, these two wouldn’t have reached their full potential had Ken and Jewelz not been supportive every step of the way. Speaking in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Sonnen praised the Lees’ parenting skills, saying:

“If you look at what Ken and Jewelz Lee did, and it really is a truly male-dominated sport, but I want to bring that to attention because the few times they break away from that, you end up having champions. I would love for you to tell me a second generation story that involves a female where she didn’t go on to have a great career.”

Check out Sonnen’s full take below:

Christian Lee believes Adrian Lee will become the best of the bunch

Apart from the sensational Lee sisters, Ken and Jewelz also raised two boys who are now wreaking havoc in the combat sports scene.

Christian Lee, of course, is a household name just like Angela after proving himself time and time again inside the circle. ‘The Warrior’ is set to begin his second reign as ONE lightweight world champion after reclaiming his lost throne from Ok Rae Yoon last month.

The family’s legacy doesn’t end there. There’s one more fighter from that household, and he might just end up as the best of them all.

Adrian, 16, is next in line after winning titles in junior kickboxing and pankration.

In an earlier interview with ONE Championship, Christian bared why his youngest brother is a prospect to watch out for. The 170-pound divisional king shared:

“He's 16 right now, I think my brother's definitely on track. And every day we're in the gym, I'm training him, trying to make him better than I am. So once we see him in the ONE circle, he's definitely going to be a threat to whatever division he enters.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far