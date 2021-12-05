"Jose Aldo is just as good as Georges" - Chael Sonnen puts Jose Aldo on the same pedestal as UFC legend GSP

Jose Aldo proved that he still has what it takes to compete at the highest level during his lopsided unanimous decision victory over Rob Font at UFC Vegas 44. The former UFC champion put on arguably his best performance at bantamweight in beating his opponent over five rounds, receiving much praise from fans and MMA fighters.

Belal Muhammad @bullyb170 Man so much respect for font so much heart but happy to see the legend continue king of Brazil beautiful performance Man so much respect for font so much heart but happy to see the legend continue king of Brazil beautiful performance

Alan Jouban @AlanJouban Aldo’s moments were bigger than Robs consistency throughout the fight. Great heart by both men! #UFCVegas44 Aldo’s moments were bigger than Robs consistency throughout the fight. Great heart by both men! #UFCVegas44

Former UFC middleweight Chael Sonnen was also impressed by Aldo's performance, more specifically his top-notch ground game, so much so that he put the Brazilian on the same pedestal as Georges St-Pierre. Here's what Sonnen said in a video he uploaded to his YouTube channel:

"Tonight was a real treat. It was a treat because we got to see and we got reminded of how great the ground skills of Jose Aldo are. In both positions, Rob got a takedown on Jose that is extremely rare to see. I always think back to Jose Aldo versus Chad Mendez which we saw on two seperate occasions. But based on those fights strongly, Jose's entire career, as a body of work, but specifically those matches with 'Money' Mendez, that's where I came to the conclusion and started saying publicly about Jose that everything Georges St-Pierre is for a non-wrestler in MMA to be effective offensively, Jose Aldo is just as good as Georges, but in reverse. It's defensive. Point being, he is very hard to take down. And Chad Mendez really put that on display because I know how good Chad is."

What is next for Jose Aldo in the UFC bantamweight division?

Jose Aldo last competed for the UFC bantamweight title at UFC 251 against Petr Yan. While he suffered a brutal defeat to the Russian, it appears that he is only one victory away from landing another bantamweight title shot. Since his loss to Yan, the Brazilian has picked up three consecutive wins in the UFC against Marlon Vera, Pedro Munhoz, and Rob Font.

After his win over Font, Jose Aldo called out former champ TJ Dillashaw in the post-fight interview. It seems likely at this moment that the two could face off in a potential number one contender's fight for the UFC bantamweight title in the near future.

