Chael Sonnen questions authenticity of "pimp" Conor McGregor's injury that caused him to withdraw from UFC 303

Conor McGregor and Chael Sonnen have continued their war of words in the wake of the former falling out of UFC 303. McGregor posted photos of his toe injury to social media and has since engaged in a war of words with Sonnen. The former multi-division UFC title challenger questioned how legit the injury was and seemed to seemingly infer McGregor was in rehab for substance abuse.

The former two-division UFC champion called Sonnen a 'hoe' on social media thereafter and the latter responded on his show Good Guy/ Bad Guy on ESPN MMA.

In his response to McGregor's latest barb, Sonnen said,

"When you dress like a pimp, Daniel, everybody is a hoe. But deleting was the right move... Did you know Conor McGregor called me a hoe? Are we going to address this or not? Why did he delete the tweet? Why would he come after poor Chael? I really didn't like that and can I tell you why I didn't like that?"

"Daniel, if he was in rehab, just to be very clear on this, I was commending him. That's great and by the way, I don't know that he's there. I'm saying if he was in rehab, I was commending him. He resisted my condemnation and then claimed that he pulled out because of a discolored toe."

Sonnen even went as far as to mention that the discolored toe may or may not be broken and that it may or may not be McGregor's toe. 'The American Gangster' stated this because McGregor was not even fully there in the aforementioned injury picture and Sonnen suggested the Irish superstar could have simply reframed the shot to concretely prove it was him.

Check out Sonnen's comments on McGregor at the 0:00 and 2:30 mark below:

Conor McGregor gets compared to Michael Chandler by Chael Sonnen

Conor McGregor has been a focus of Chael Sonnen's in several regards as of late.

Appearing recently on Andrew Schulz's podcast Flagrant, the 47-year-old was recently offering up similarities between Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor despite their bout being scrapped for the end of the month.

Sonnen stated how both had not fought in a meaningful period, that they both were not natural welterweights but were fighting at 170 pounds, as well as how both lost their last couple of fights.

'The Notorious' seems to be still targeting a Chandler re-booking for his return in the sport following their UFC 303 fight dissolving. Although some think the Dublin native may never return to the sport.