"This gotta be AI" - Anderson Silva and Chael Sonnen watching 'The Spider's biopic together blows away MMA Twitter

Anderson Silva cuddled up with Chael Sonnen to watch a movie and social media was baffled.

This wasn't just any movie though and was Silva's biopic. It amounted to a fairly surreal image being that Sonnen was Silva's arch-rival across a pair of hugely successful UFC middleweight title fights.

When a still from the two watching the film together was shared on X, there were several tweets discussing the curious visual.

@CoCoMamba1996 said:

"This gotta be AI 😭"

@yourclipss stated:

"Their first fight is what made me a die hard fan of the ufc."

@jeetisnotunique quipped:

"If I was Chael I’d be careful near Silva’s legs. Bro has a tendency to sneak in triangles"

@JekylHyde3687 said:

"If it wasn't for Chael Sonnen, Anderson wouldn't have been as popular to be honest. Silva was amazing and fun to watch, but Sonnen put him in the spotlight with the back and forth arguing and rivalry. I say fuck yeah to this photo. Enemies turned bros!!!"

@50ShadesOfChubb stated:

"When Jon Jones and DC do this in 10 years >>>>"

@bokitapp quipped:

"wait for the khabib x conor friendship arc"

Check out the friendly Anderson Silva/ Chael Sonnen Twitter thread below:

The Anderson Silva and Chael Sonnen Rivalry

The feud between Anderson Silva and Chael Sonnen ranks highly among the all-time great rivalries in the UFC's thirty-year history.

Their first fight transpired in August 2010 at UFC 117. Anderson Silva entered as a dominant champion with a massive aura, while Chael Sonnen was the brash contender riding a three-fight win streak heading into their bout.

Sonnen put a pace on Silva through the vast majority of the contest until Silva secured an iconic fifth-round triangle choke to maintain his hold on the gold.

The sequel affair between the two was a massive pay-per-view event that drew the collective attention of the combat sports community. This rematch transpired in July 2012 at UFC 148 and saw Silva halt Sonnen in the second stanza.

After a first-round that bore a certain similarity to the first fight, Sonnen was not able to sustain the same duration of wrestling effort and was halted with a knee and follow-up punches.