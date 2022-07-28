"You're playing the wrong game with the wrong guy" - Chael Sonnen elaborates on Twitter war of words with Chris Curtis 

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen elaborated on the Twitter war between him and middleweight Chris Curtis.

Curtis came down hard on Sonnen on Twitter, thinking that 'The Bad Guy' had spoken ill of him. 'The Action Man' thought that Sonnen had talked trash about his losing performance against Jack Hermansson at UFC Fight Night 208.

Chris Curtis The Action Man @Actionman513 Top dollar fucking entertainment. Of course he is cool with boring fucking fights. Seriously I like Chael as a personality but NONE of you was ever excited about Chael the Fighter and you know it. Top dollar fucking entertainment. Of course he is cool with boring fucking fights. Seriously I like Chael as a personality but NONE of you was ever excited about Chael the Fighter and you know it. https://t.co/Z1fpsAC8OE

Sonnen stated that he was almost ready to return to the octagon to deal with the 35-year-old's distasteful words:

"This morning about 2:15...Chris Curtis was lighting me up [on twitter]...ever since I'm retired you guys have been clamoring for Chael Sonnen's return. As close as that ever came was this morning at 2'O'clock."

Sonnen further told the middleweight that he was playing the Twitter back-and-forth game with the wrong guy and that Curtis should be wary about letting fan comments get to him:

"You are playing the wrong game with the wrong guy. You're looking for this fight, you found it... He needs to be very careful, as all athletes do, of letting you guys [fans] get too close."

Watch Sonnen talk about his Twitter feud with Chris Curtis below:

Sonnen has in fact been supportive of 'The Action Man' for taking a short-notice fight against Hermansson. After realizing that he jumped the gun, Chris Curtis apologized to Sonnen, thus ending the short beef between the two.

Chris Curtis The Action Man @Actionman513 @ChaelSonnen Honestly I fucked up. This had been way harder than I anticipated and I assumed I was just getting dumped on more. By you of all people made it worse. Regardless I apologize and I own that I you deserve to speak you peace on it. I'll take my licks and take a Twitter break after @ChaelSonnen Honestly I fucked up. This had been way harder than I anticipated and I assumed I was just getting dumped on more. By you of all people made it worse. Regardless I apologize and I own that I you deserve to speak you peace on it. I'll take my licks and take a Twitter break after

Chael Sonnen says that doesn't think Jack Hermansson owed fans an apology for his lackluster fight against Chris Curtis

Chael Sonnen, in a recent video on his YouTube channel, said that Jack Hermansson didn't owe fans an apology for his relatively boring fight against Chris Curtis.

Sonnen explained that the short-notice nature of the fight restricted Hermansson from displaying his best work. 'The American Gangster' stated that he thought the Swede deserved a compliment for overcoming a tough Chris Curtis:

"I wasn't as excited about it. It was a let down. It was a short notice fight. But that goes for both guys... But Jack apologized... That was a very hard fight, Curtis is a pain in the ass for anybody. Let alone on short notice, let alone a match that you were not prepared for... There was a lot there and Jack did a good job... There was a lot of things that Jack overcame... And Jack made it work and I thought that Jack deserved a compliment."

Watch Sonnen talk about Jack Hermansson vs. Chris Curtis below:

