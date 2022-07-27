"Perhaps someday you’ll tell me what it’s like to lose" - Chael Sonnen and Chris Curtis go back and forth on Twitter following 'The Action Man's loss against Jack Hermansson

UFC middleweight Chris Curtis and fighter-turned-analyst Chael Sonnen recently came to blows on social media after what could only be described as a misunderstanding.

Curtis most recently featured inside the octagon in a fight against fellow middleweight Jack Hermansson at UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Aspinall at the O2 Arena in London, England. 'The Action Man' was bested by Hermansson as he walked away with a decision win, leaving Curtis brimming with frustration. He made his frustrations apparent over social media.

In a tweet that has since been deleted, Chris Curtis trained his aim at Chael Sonnen, nuking him for comments that he believes 'The Bad Guy' made about him and his performance inside the octagon.

Sonnen, not one to take things lying down, hit right back at Curtis, declaring that he had nothing but nice things to say about his performance. However, he asserted that he won't be as pleasant going forward.

Check out Sonnen's back and forth with Curtis below:

Chael Sonnen @ChaelSonnen I said beautiful things about your fight and I commended your attitude for stepping in on short notice. Of course now that you have disclosed how you feel we can consider it the last complement I give you. twitter.com/actionman513/s… I said beautiful things about your fight and I commended your attitude for stepping in on short notice. Of course now that you have disclosed how you feel we can consider it the last complement I give you. twitter.com/actionman513/s…

Chris Curtis humbly issues an apology to Chael Sonnen

After mounting his lengthy rant, however, he went on to issue an apology to 'The American Gangster'. He seemingly realised that Sonnen's video had not portrayed him in a bad light after all.

He admitted that Sonnen was forced to bear the brunt of his frustrations after he received a significant amount of hate from fans and pundits. Sonnen surprisingly took the apology in stride.

Chael Sonnen @ChaelSonnen Chris Curtis The Action Man @Actionman513 @ChaelSonnen Fair enough, not what was conveyed to me. That one is on me. Today has been a steady deluge of hate and everything else. Then this came up I lumped it in there with all the rest without doing a deep dive. Say what you will tomorrow, I earned that one. Regardless my apologies @ChaelSonnen Fair enough, not what was conveyed to me. That one is on me. Today has been a steady deluge of hate and everything else. Then this came up I lumped it in there with all the rest without doing a deep dive. Say what you will tomorrow, I earned that one. Regardless my apologies Excepted. Btw, You stepped up on short notice and did some pretty heavy lifting against a contender. You pushed hard for 15 minutes. Pretty STUD move in my book. twitter.com/actionman513/s… Excepted. Btw, You stepped up on short notice and did some pretty heavy lifting against a contender. You pushed hard for 15 minutes. Pretty STUD move in my book. twitter.com/actionman513/s…

Chris Curtis The Action Man @Actionman513 @ChaelSonnen Honestly I fucked up. This had been way harder than I anticipated and I assumed I was just getting dumped on more. By you of all people made it worse. Regardless I apologize and I own that I you deserve to speak you peace on it. I'll take my licks and take a Twitter break after @ChaelSonnen Honestly I fucked up. This had been way harder than I anticipated and I assumed I was just getting dumped on more. By you of all people made it worse. Regardless I apologize and I own that I you deserve to speak you peace on it. I'll take my licks and take a Twitter break after

Sonnen jokingly managed to get his licks in at Curtis in spectacular fashion:

"It’s cool. It’s good you and I are talking. Perhaps someday you’ll tell me what it’s like to lose. That’s one thing I never experienced."

Chael Sonnen @ChaelSonnen Chris Curtis The Action Man @Actionman513 @ChaelSonnen Honestly I fucked up. This had been way harder than I anticipated and I assumed I was just getting dumped on more. By you of all people made it worse. Regardless I apologize and I own that I you deserve to speak you peace on it. I'll take my licks and take a Twitter break after @ChaelSonnen Honestly I fucked up. This had been way harder than I anticipated and I assumed I was just getting dumped on more. By you of all people made it worse. Regardless I apologize and I own that I you deserve to speak you peace on it. I'll take my licks and take a Twitter break after It’s cool. It’s good you and I are talking. Perhaps someday you’ll tell me what it’s like to lose. That’s one thing I never experienced. twitter.com/actionman513/s… It’s cool. It’s good you and I are talking. Perhaps someday you’ll tell me what it’s like to lose. That’s one thing I never experienced. twitter.com/actionman513/s…

Chris Curtis The Action Man @Actionman513 @ChaelSonnen Never lost a round I am aware. The internet is surprisingly vocal on that fact. Not really sure what to say? I jumped the gun hard. I can't apologize enough for that. I may need to steep away from Twitter for a bit. It's genuinely getting to me. The disrespect was unfair. @ChaelSonnen Never lost a round I am aware. The internet is surprisingly vocal on that fact. Not really sure what to say? I jumped the gun hard. I can't apologize enough for that. I may need to steep away from Twitter for a bit. It's genuinely getting to me. The disrespect was unfair.

However, towards the end, Sonnen lauded Curtis for performing at UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Aspinall the way that he did. He argued that Curtis had only displayed his human side inside the octagon.

Chael Sonnen @ChaelSonnen Chris Curtis The Action Man @Actionman513 @ChaelSonnen Never lost a round I am aware. The internet is surprisingly vocal on that fact. Not really sure what to say? I jumped the gun hard. I can't apologize enough for that. I may need to steep away from Twitter for a bit. It's genuinely getting to me. The disrespect was unfair. @ChaelSonnen Never lost a round I am aware. The internet is surprisingly vocal on that fact. Not really sure what to say? I jumped the gun hard. I can't apologize enough for that. I may need to steep away from Twitter for a bit. It's genuinely getting to me. The disrespect was unfair. Who cares. You showed that you’re human and you reminded everyone how much these matches mean to you. twitter.com/Actionman513/s… Who cares. You showed that you’re human and you reminded everyone how much these matches mean to you. twitter.com/Actionman513/s…

