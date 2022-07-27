"Perhaps someday you’ll tell me what it’s like to lose" - Chael Sonnen and Chris Curtis go back and forth on Twitter following 'The Action Man's loss against Jack Hermansson

UFC middleweight Chris Curtis and fighter-turned-analyst Chael Sonnen recently came to blows on social media after what could only be described as a misunderstanding.
Curtis most recently featured inside the octagon in a fight against fellow middleweight Jack Hermansson at UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Aspinall at the O2 Arena in London, England. 'The Action Man' was bested by Hermansson as he walked away with a decision win, leaving Curtis brimming with frustration. He made his frustrations apparent over social media.
In a tweet that has since been deleted, Chris Curtis trained his aim at Chael Sonnen, nuking him for comments that he believes 'The Bad Guy' made about him and his performance inside the octagon.
Sonnen, not one to take things lying down, hit right back at Curtis, declaring that he had nothing but nice things to say about his performance. However, he asserted that he won't be as pleasant going forward.
Check out Sonnen's back and forth with Curtis below:
Chris Curtis humbly issues an apology to Chael Sonnen
After mounting his lengthy rant, however, he went on to issue an apology to 'The American Gangster'. He seemingly realised that Sonnen's video had not portrayed him in a bad light after all.
He admitted that Sonnen was forced to bear the brunt of his frustrations after he received a significant amount of hate from fans and pundits. Sonnen surprisingly took the apology in stride.
Sonnen jokingly managed to get his licks in at Curtis in spectacular fashion:
"It’s cool. It’s good you and I are talking. Perhaps someday you’ll tell me what it’s like to lose. That’s one thing I never experienced."
However, towards the end, Sonnen lauded Curtis for performing at UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Aspinall the way that he did. He argued that Curtis had only displayed his human side inside the octagon.