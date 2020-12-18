Chael Sonnen refers to Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney and his son as 'jobbers'

Chael Sonnen took to Twitter to call Wayne Rooney a jobber when he cropped up on the former UFC Fighter's feed. Rooney had posted a picture of his 10-year-old son, Kai, signing for Manchester United.

Wayne Rooney has previously made a cross-over to other sports, like his famous appearance in WWE. However, the timing of the tweet is curious given the Manchester United legend is now interim manager Derby County.

Wayne Rooney will go down in history as one of the best English footballers of all time. Still only 35-years-old, Rooney is the record goalscorer for Manchester United and England.

Curiously, Wayne Rooney has publicly mentioned in the media that his early success in football (he made his debut as a 17-year-old) came from his boxing training. Rooney's hometown Liverpool is famous for producing combat sports athletes such as Darren Till.

Rooney, infamously, also got knocked out in a home sparring session with fellow footballer Phil Bardsley.

He then went on to score a brilliant goal that weekend and re-live the moment in his celebration.

"I think at a younger age, boxing does more for kids than football does," Rooney said.

"It takes kids off the streets and out of situations they may get involved in. It helps you have self discipline, goals to hit and it did it for me. Me being able to play in the Premier League at 16 was down to the training I was doing at boxing.

I"t made me physically ready, otherwise I wouldn't have been physically able to play against the likes of Sol Campbell and Martin Keown. Boxing has also helped me to keep playing now, as I still box if I get injured."

However, Sonnen commenting on a post about Rooney's son is curious. The former Bellator mixed-martial-artist is, of course, known for stirring the pot.

Even in the age of Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather though, this matchup is unlikely. Also, Rooney's social media game is quite neat, so Sonnen might just hear back from the footballer. Watch this space.