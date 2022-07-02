"Jared is not going to win the first round" - Chael Sonnen picks his winner for Israel Adesanya vs Jared Cannonier

Chael Sonnen has placed his latest curse on UFC 276's main event: Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier. Israel Adesanya was 'Uncle' Chael's pick to win the bout, with Sonnen even claiming it was a fact that Adesanya would win the first two rounds.

Sonnen said:

"My official prediction for Adesanya vs. Cannonier... Guys, of course I'm taking Adesanya ... I'm telling you a fact. He's (Cannonier) not going to win the first round. Jared is not going to win the second round."

Although Sonnen is of the opinion that Israel Adesanya will emerge victorious, he does see a road to victory for Cannonier as well, stating:

"But if he wears Adesanya down, or he can get Adesanya to mismanage his energy ... he could win three, four and five. You do not have to be the better fighter to win the later rounds. The better fighter wins the first two rounds. Whoever fights better, wins the next three."

Winning the war of attrition would be Cannonier's best bet, according to Chael, as well as "offering the threat of the takedown".

However, Chael's reason for picking Israel Adesanya to win ultimately comes down to one factor: speed.

Sonnen said:

"One of thing that's very hard for you guys to see is the speed of Adesanya ... 'He's scary fast. He is scary fast.' Do you want to know who said that? A world champion by the name of Robert Whittaker. He said, 'I couldn't see it coming. I could not see it coming I was just getting hit. I was just getting picked apart.'"

So, 'Uncle' Chael is saying it will essentially be a battle of speed vs. conditioning and that Adesanya will prove to be too fast for Cannonier.

You can watch the full episode of Sonnen's Beyond The Fight below:

Sonnen: 'You have to respect and admire' Jared Cannonier's life of work

Jared Cannonier certainly did not have an easy road to the UFC, but rather an icy one. Uncle Chael took the time to admire Cannonier's work ethic, reminding fans:

"Jared Cannonier, who's living in Alaska in the freezing cold, driving a truck. It's a real rocky story ... We know the hours it takes to truck drive. We know you can do 12 and 14 hours a day, when are you gonna train? ... Jared Cannonier somehow while driving a truck was able to get to a set location five days a week known as his gym. It was a sacrifice. It was hard work. It was dedication.

Cannonier's work ethic is inspiring and it has a chance to pay dividends during Saturday's main event at UFC 276.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far