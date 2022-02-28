Chael Sonnen says fellow UFC fighters should learn "marketing 101" from Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington on how to bounce back from losses 

Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington are both coming off losses to Kamaru Usman. However, UFC veteran Chael Sonnen has backed the pair of welterweight stars to break pay-per-view records for 2022.

In a video recently uploaded to his YouTube channel, Sonnen brought up the fact Covington has mentioned the idea of going up to challenge UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. In doing so, Sonnen believes 'Chaos' has kept himself relevant, a tactic he believes Masvidal has also employed in the past.

According to Sonnen, fellow UFC fighters should learn from the marketing tactics of both Covington and Masvidal.

"Masvidal went after Nate Diaz, Colby is now going after [Israel] Adesanya. I don't know where those fights are gonna go but that isn't the point, it's the dialogue of the conversation, it's getting ahead of things. It's marketing 101, you fix the narrative before your opponents do it for you and you're seeing two great workers, both coming off losses, neither with the championship, that are going to break pay-per-view records for 2022."

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman believes Jorge Masvidal is capable of beating Colby Covington

In the aftermath of UFC Vegas 49, Kamaru Usman, who was part of the ESPN analyst team for the evening, pointed out how Jorge Masvidal can beat Colby Covington when they collide at UFC 272.

According to Usman, 'Gamebred' is tall in his stance and is well capable of defending takedowns from the best wrestlers, including 'Chaos'.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' added that Masvidal is capable of knocking out anyone with his power.

"I think he could potentially win the fight because one thing about Masvidal is he is one of the only guys who in his stance is so tall in his stance but he is able to defend takedowns from some of the best wrestlers. He's very very good at striking, so relaxed and so fast and he's able to touch you. He might not feel as hard but he can touch that button to be able to shut the lights off and I mean, being able to run across the octagon in five seconds, landing knee like that just shows a different level of athleticism."

Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington will headline the UFC 272 pay-per-view on March 5. The event will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada and promises to be another blockbuster event for the UFC.

