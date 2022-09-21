"The fans are not taking to the streets with the pitchforks" - Chael Sonnen insists that Francis Ngannou should abandon strategy of trying to negotiate with the UFC

Francis Ngannou has not been shy about his desire for renegotiated terms in his next UFC contract. He shared that he needs a pay raise, as well as the freedom to participate in boxing matches. While Ngannou has sat down with the UFC to clear the air, Chael Sonnen believes that his strategy is not working.

Speaking on his Beyond The Fight podcast, former UFC fighter and current MMA analyst Chael Sonnen shared his thoughts on Francis Ngannou's contract negotiations, stating:

"Francis has said there's no new contract that's been sent over and he's in no hurry. Francis has one skill. He's a really big man and he can hit people and knock them down. There's nothing else to put on a resume. He worked very hard for that skill, dedicated his life, but there's nothing else to put on a resume... he's coming off of an injury in the most coveted division in combat history that nobody's watching."

Sonnen continued by adding that Ngannou may be lacking the leverage he thinks he has:

"The fans are not taking to the streets with the pitchforks and the lanterns that you thought they were going to. Business is fine without you [Ngannou]."

Watch Chael Sonnen's full comments on Francis Ngannou below (starting at the 4:31 mark):

Can Francis Ngannou defeat Jon Jones?

Francis Ngannou is the current heavyweight champion, but many believe that could change with the arrival of Jon Jones. The greatest light heavyweight of all-time is set to enter the heavyweight division.

While Ngannou's coach has shared that he would like for his fighter to be Jones' first heavyweight opponent, Jones is targeting a return at UFC 282.

With Ngannou currently still working his way back from an injury, it appears that Jones may fight before 'The Predator' returns. Jones has stated that he would like for his first heavyweight title fight to look like his first light heavyweight title fight.

Although Ngannou is currently not healthy, most believe that his next opponent will be Jones. Ngannou's power will give Jones a test, but becoming the first man to defeat one of the greatest fighters of all-time will be the Cameroonian's toughest challenge yet.

