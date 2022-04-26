"We have to clear the air" - Francis Ngannou gives updates on his contract situation with the UFC

Francis Ngannou has suggested that he and the UFC are trying to resolve their differences regarding him potentially re-signing with the organization. On the latest edition of The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Ngannou recalled his appearance on Helwani’s show in January. 'The Predator' was fresh off his unanimous decision to win over Ciryl Gane at UFC 270. Ngannou stated:

“Just after we spoke, we had a meeting with the – I would say a dinner – with the UFC. And that wasn’t about a contract situation. It was just to clear the air because it is clear that at this point, we have to clear the air."

"It was just to try to clean things out, speak things out; and we kind of like, speak. And I was speaking about my frustration. But also, I had to go back home because it’s not a thing that’s supposed to be solved in one night, or over one dinner or two dinner. So, I think it might take some time.”

‘The Predator’ indicated that after his UFC 270 fight, he visited his native Cameroon, met his family, and returned to the United States. Ngannou alluded to the fact that he subsequently underwent knee surgery.

In the interview with Helwani, Ngannou suggested that he’s had a few dinner meetings with UFC officials since his UFC 270 matchup. The 35-year-old indicated that UFC president Dana White was at the first meeting.

Ngannou revealed that he had a meeting with UFC Chief Business Officer (CBO) Hunter Campbell a week ago. Ngannou clarified there was no business involved, and other hadn’t been any significant progress in his negotiations with the UFC.

Watch Francis Ngannou’s conversation with Ariel Helwani in the video below:

Francis Ngannou won’t re-sign with the UFC unless he’s offered better fighter pay and other liberties

Before UFC 270 earlier this year, UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou emphasized that he won’t re-sign with the UFC unless he’s given a pay bump and allowed to compete in the sport of boxing as well.

Ngannou is expected to be out of action for several months, likely until next year, as he recovers from his knee injury. Presently, he has no fights left on his UFC contract, and the contract’s duration is set to end this December.

Furthermore, this past Saturday, Ngannou and boxing heavyweight great Tyson Fury claimed they’ll face one another in a hybrid-rules fight in 2023. Whether or not this dream matchup comes to fruition remains to be seen.

