"The gig is up with the Paul boys" - Chael Sonnen says Jake Paul and Logan Paul deserve credit

Chael Sonnen recently discussed the Paul Brothers' short but evolving boxing career. 'Bad Guy' believes that the YouTuber-turned-boxer duo deserves due credit for attempting to fight stalwart fighters like Floyd Mayweather and Anderson Silva.

Sonnen stated that Logan Paul proved himself by entering the ring against Mayweather back in June last year. He believes 'The Problem Child' too is going to attempt the same feat in his upcoming fight against Anderson Silva.

According to the Hall of Famer, Jake Paul may have begun his career in the sport with opponents such as former NBA player Nate Robinson. However, he has definitely upped his game to take on more acclaimed fighters such as Silva.

Speaking to James Lynch in a recent interview for MiddleEasy, Chael Sonnen had this to say:

"The gig is up with the Paul boys. I mean, I think with Logan that litmus test was passed the night he got in there with Floyd Mayweather and I mean right... you don't joke or you don't play with Floyd...you don't play with Anderson."

He added:

"And for Jake Paul to go... I mean it was somewhere within the pandemic, so somewhere recently... Jake Paul fight [Nate Robinson]... and he goes from that guy in a short period of time to the GOAT [Silva]."

Chael Sonnen stated that Jake Paul fighting Anderson would be respectable, saying:

"And I mean, I just think that it's a very honourable thing if a guy is serious, if a guy is sincere if a guy is coming to come over to a sport and in this case, it happens to be boxing and he's making a mockery of it... that's really gonna bother people but... I mean, those days are behind us, that conversation is behind us."

He added:

"He's going to fight Anderson Silva. There is a uh, respect, is that the word? An honor... and he deserves credit for it man."

Check out Chael Sonnen discuss Paul Brothers' careers below:

Chael Sonnen gives his take on Kamaru Usman's future

Chael Sonnen believes Kamaru Usman might not be given an immediate rematch against Leon Edwards.

In the same interview with MiddleEasy, Sonnen predicted that Edwards will make his first title defense against Khamzat Chimaev. He stated that Usman will fight the winner of that bout.

Sharing his prediction for the fate of the welterweight division in the UFC, 'The Bad Guy' had this to say:

"I don't believe that Kamaru Usman is going to be fighting Leon next. I believe that Kamaru's next fight will be for a belt. I think they're gonna keep Kamaru on ice."

He added:

"I think Chimaev vs Leon is a real possibility with the winner drawing into Kamaru... I think that when you have those three and you're gonna match'em up, the order does matter. And I think what I just presented is a more viable order."

Usman took on Leon Edwards at the main event of UFC 278 with his welterweight title on the line. Despite 'The Nigerian Nightmare' going in as a fan favorite, fans were left utterly shocked when 'Rocky' broke Usman's unbeaten record in the UFC. Edwards defeated his Nigerian opponent via a fifth-round KO to become the division's new champ.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far