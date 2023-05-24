Chael Sonnen schools fan after being called out for misspelling rising UFC middleweight's name

Former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen has always had a way with words and in fact, became hugely popular for his unique brand of trashtalk. It appears that 'The American Gangster' hasn't lost a beat, as he took to Twitter to school a fan that called him out for misspelling Dricus Du Plessis' name.

Twitter user @JustinHerronUFC called Sonnen out for misspelling Du Plessis' name in the thumbnail of a YouTube video, saying:

"@ChaelSonnen the S is silent but the S is still there. Spell it correctly next time.

This appeared to strike a nerve with Sonnen, who brashly replied:

"Look nerd, if I ever wanted your opinion I would beat it out of you. Until then, SILENCE."

Check out the back-and-forth here:

The fan, seemingly in jest, replied to Sonnen, meeting his challenge and answering his callout. @JustinHerronUFC replied:

"You are an old man now. I'm young and fresh in this game. Where can we rearrange a light-spar?"

While Sonnen is yet to reply to the fan, the comments are in line with the persona he has built for himself, which continues to engage fans and keep him in the spotlight.

Chael Sonnen weighs in on middleweight clash between Dricus Du Plessis and Robert Whittaker

Chael Sonnen took to his official YouTube channel to give his thoughts on the showdown between Robert Whittaker and Dricus Du Plessis, which is set to take place at UFC 290 on July 8 later this year.

The fight is arguably a No.1 contender's fight. Reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has spoken about his desire to fight Du Plessis.

Whittaker, on the other hand, has pretty much cleaned out the rest of the division. If he beats Du Plessis, Whittaker will have made a solid case for himself to get a third fight against Adesanya.

Speaking on the fight, Chael Sonnen ceded that Whittaker is the favorite, but Du Plessis brings several intangibles to the table. He said:

"It's not the most compelling or competitive matchup, sadly, but that's where the story comes in. Du Plessis is everything you want to give the elevation to, Whittaker is not. He's not going to build a fight with his next opponent. Is that the guy you want? Do you want a good fight, or do you want a big fight?" [9:00 onwards]

Check out the entire clip here:

Poll : 0 votes