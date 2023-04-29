UFC middleweight Robert Whittaker is ready to let his skills do the talking when he steps into the octagon to face Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 290 in July.

Their bout is considered to be the No.1 contender clash for Israel Adesanya's middleweight title. Whittaker has previously faced the Nigerian New Zealander twice, but fell short each time. Despite that, 'The Reaper' has defeated every other fighter he has faced in the 185lb division and he believes that streak is going to continue.

Adesanya has openly stated that he'd like to see Du Plessis pick up a victory over the Australian at International Fight Week, but a bout against Whittaker is a serious step up in competition for 'StillKnocks'. The South African fighter will not only risk his 7-fight win streak when he faces Robert Whittaker, but may face backlash for not living up to his controversial African champion comments.

Ahead of his bout with Du Plessis, Whittaker gave fans an insight into his mindset and preparation. According to the 32-year-old, he's not underestimating the South African but ultimately believes he is a better fighter than him in every aspect of MMA. He said:

“I’m not underestimating Dricus at all...You don’t get to where he is in the division without being damn good at what you do. I understand he’s tough. I understand he’s got cardio and he’s got the complete skill set. But I do believe that I am just better. I believe I have everything he does and more, and more to give, and I’m better at it. That’s just the truth. That’s just facts.”

Sean Strickland weighs in on Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus Du Plessis

UFC middleweight Sean Strickland believes UFC 290 is going to be an easy night of work for Robert Whittaker after giving his thoughts on his upcoming bout.

Driscus Du Plessis has soared up the middleweight rankings in recent months and finds himself in the No.4 spot following his victory over Derek Brunson at UFC 285. The South African picked up the TKO in the second round following a corner stoppage from Brunson's team, but Strickland was unimpressed with the performance from 'StillKnocks'.

Fans asked 'Tarzan' to weigh in on the UFC 290 bout on Twitter, where Strickland stated there was no chance Du Plessis would pick up a victory against Robert Whittaker. He tweeted:

"After how he [Du Plessis] looked against retired Brunson, no way he wins"

