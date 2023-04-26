Can Dricus du Plessis beat Robert Whittaker at UFC 290? Sean Strickland weighs in

Sean Strickland recently weighed in on the upcoming middleweight clash between Dricus du Plessis and Robert Whittaker.

South African contender du Plessis has ascended the UFC middleweight rankings and currently holds the No.4 spot. A fan tweeted and asked Strickland his opinion on who he believes will win the fight between du Plessis and Whittaker.

The fan wrote:

"Sean who you got Whittaker or Dricus?"

'Tarzan' responded by highlighting the South African's performance against Derek Brunson to assess his chances against the former middleweight champion. He mentioned that he doesn't believe 'Stillknocks' will be able to get the better of 'The Reaper', writing:

"After how he looked against retired brunson no way he wins"

It will be interesting to see whether 'Tarzan's prediction is correct as another win for du Plessis, especially against Whittaker, could secure him the next title shot against Israel Adesanya.

Sean Strickland believes he should've been awarded the decision win over Jared Cannonier

Sean Strickland weighed in on his loss to Jared Cannonier this past December.

While interacting with fans on Twitter, Sean Strickland weighed in on his loss to Jared Cannonier this past December.

A fan tweeted and mentioned that they would rather have seen him get a meaningful fight against Robert Whittaker and believed he defeated Cannonier, writing:

"I kinda wanted to see u fight Whittaker. Thought u shoulda been rewarded after the Imavov win on short notice and thought the decision for Cannonier was wrong"



'Tarzan' agreed with the fan and also brought up his mentality throughout his fight with 'The Killa Gorilla'. He mentioned that he was coming off a knockout loss to Alex Pereira, which played a factor in the way he approached his fight with Cannonier.

He wrote:

"You and all the announcers.. thank you though.. the only thing I will say is yes I should have won but I did fight like a point fighting bi*ch lol.. people forget I got dropped a few months prior to that. Think I was too cautious."

Strickland believes he was too cautious because of the prior knockout loss and it cost him a win. He quickly regrouped as he earned a unanimous decision win over Nassourdine Imavov in a short-notice light heavyweight bout the following month at UFC Vegas 67.

