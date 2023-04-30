Chael Sonnen shares honest backstage reaction to BKFC 41 event, discloses whether he intends to participate in future events

Chael Sonnen was in attendance at BKFC 41 last night among a host of MMA stars, including Conor McGregor and Cory Sandhagen.

Sonnen is known for is oratory skills, and 'The American Gangster' was added to the commentary booth for Bareknuckle FC's event this weekend. He also hosted one of the pre-fight press conferences for BKFC 41 earlier this week.

Following the event's conclusion, Chael Sonnen was interviewed by The Schmo backstage. 'The American Gangster' shared his thoughts about BKFC 41, and had high praise for all those who competed.

He highlighted the fight between UFC veterans Eddie Alvarez and Chad Mendes, which was awarded the Fight of the Night, and speculated on Luke Rockhold's future following a TKO loss to Mike Perry in the main event.

He said:

"Luke, every time he fights, he puts up a hell of a fight... He makes these fights worthwhile, and if anyone has bad luck following them it's Luke. Biggest star of the evening, it had to be Eddie [Alvarez].

He continued:

I want Chad to share that spolight, I didn't feel that there was a loser. Chad Mendes outbrawled Eddie Alvarez, and that has never happenend... he got outbrawled tonight. I will be here [again], I enjoy it. I had a good time..."

Chael Sonnen wants the UFC to cancel Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus du Plessis

Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus du Plessis is set to take place at UFC 290 on July 8, as per a recent announcement. The middleweight showdown will determine who faces Israel Adesanya next after he reclaimed the title following his win over Alex Pereira at UFC 287.

Adesanya has been angered by comments made by Du Plessis regarding the UFC's lack of an 'African champion', and 'The Last Stylebender' made it clear that 'Stillknocks' is the only person he would like to fight.

Given that Robert Whittaker has already lost to Adesanya twice, it has made the Du Plessis matchup even more favorable in the champion's mind.

However, Chael Sonnen would prefer it if the UFC canceled the matchup between Whittaker and Du Plessis. 'The American Gangster' criticized the promotion's decision during a recent YouTube video and said:

"We shouldn't have made Du Plessis vs. Whittaker, should we have guys? We should've made Du Plessis vs. Adesanya. Izzy says I'm not gonna fight anyone else until I fight him. Izzy doesn't care if he doesn't beat Whittaker..."

