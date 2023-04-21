BREAKING: Robert Whittaker set to fight 5-0 surging middleweight at UFC 290 in a title eliminator

Exciting news for UFC fans as the organization's president, Dana White, recently revealed the eagerly anticipated match-up between Robert Whittaker and Dricus Du Plessis.

The showdown will take place at UFC 290 on July 8th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and is expected to be a thrilling middleweight title eliminator.

Check out the official announcement below:

'The Reaper', a former middleweight champion, will face rising South African star Du Plessis, who boasts an impressive 5-0 record and is currently riding a seven-fight win streak. With both fighters possessing an arsenal of techniques and strategies, fans can expect a high-octane bout filled with suspense and drama.

The promotion's president added more excitement to the highly-anticipated UFC 290 event with an announcement that has sent shockwaves through the MMA community. The winner of the Robert Whittaker and Dricus Du Plessis fight will earn the right to challenge the current middleweight kingpin, Israel Adesanya, in a title fight later this year.

White also revealed that the championship fight is set to take place in the picturesque city of Sydney, Australia, a fitting location for such a high-profile event.

The UFC 290 fight card has been revised to include:

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez: featherweight title bout

Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez have verbally agreed to a featherweight unification bout at UFC 290 on July 8. The bout could serve as the pay-per-view headliner, although the UFC has not yet made that official.

Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja: flyweight title bout

Dricus Du Plessis vs. Robert Whittaker: middleweight bout

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Manel Kape: bantamweight bout

Robbie Lawler vs. Niko Price: welterweight bout

Dan Hooker vs. Jalin Turner: lightweight bout

