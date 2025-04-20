Chael Sonnen shines light on Ilia Topuria’s title push amid Islam Makhachev’s welterweight ambitions and UFC lightweight chaos

Chael Sonnen has weighed in on Ilia Topuria’s lightweight ambitions. Sonnen also discussed how the UFC's 155-pound category is currently the most exciting yet chaotic, with top contenders and fan-favorite fighters, making it difficult to determine who will face whom next.

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev wants to move to welterweight to complete his double-champion aspirations. Meanwhile, top contender Charles Oliveira wants a shot at the title next, and Arman Tsarukyan, who most recently withdrew from his UFC 311 bout against Makhachev, has to win a bout to get a potential title shot again.

Sonnen, who previously stated that Topuria must fight a ranked UFC lightweight before facing the champion, has now uploaded another clip, describing why 'La Leyenda' can’t get his title shot. He said:

"How hard is Ilia Topuria currently working to get a title shot? We have a champion in the division in Islam whose greatest wish is to leave the division… We now have, we believe is the No. 1 contender of the division who only entered the division because he did not wish to be in the division that he was in."

He added:

"We have got No.1 ranked guy that is pretty confused, Charles. We have got a new emerging contender and I’m talking about Paddy. We have got a guy good enough to be the No. 1 contender… Tsarukyan. We have got a fan favorite in Gaethje. You have a BMF champion who according to rumors largely stated by me is going to he fighting Poirier."

The UFC Hall of Famer concluded:

"It’s very unclear who wants to fight, and of those very few hands that go up, it’s even harder to understand who do you want to fight."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below:

Charles Oliveira believes he can knock out Ilia Topuria

After Ilia Topuria vacated his featherweight strap to move to the lightweight division, Charles Oliveira stated that he can knock out Topuria in a potential bout. In an interview with Oddspedia, he said:

“I’ll fight with whoever they tell me to fight. I have nothing but respect for Ilia Topuria, but this is in lightweight. It’s the hardest division you’ve ever seen and I have strength in my hands. I believe in my Jiu-Jitsu, but I believe I can knock out Ilia Topuria.”

Notably, Topuria is ready to fight Charles Oliveira to prove his merit in the 155-pound division, if he isn't offered a title shot against Islam Makhachev.

