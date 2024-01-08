Chael Sonnen skeptical about 'BMF' title clash between Justin Gaethje and Jorge Masvidal at UFC 300, says another former champ "already has dibs"

Chael Sonnen recently weighed in on the ongoing speculation surrounding Jorge Masvidal coming out of retirement and possibly targeting 'BMF' title holder Justin Gaethje for UFC 300.

'The American Gangster' uploaded a video to his YouTube channel and noted that he isn't convinced that 'Gamebred' will be returning for a clash of 'BMF' title holders at the promotion's milestone event. Since the two are separated by a weight division, he mentioned that a bout between them would be contested at 170-pounds, so Gaethje would have to move up.

Sonnen said:

"The only way you could make up for his retirement or that you could make up for the discrepancy within records is if you spot him the weight and you move [Justin] Gaethje to 170 [pounds]."

On the contrary, Chael Sonnen believes former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway appears to be the first choice to challenge 'The Highlight' for his title. He mentioned that because 'Blessed' is in the mix for UFC 300, Masvidal returning to the octagon is unlikely, saying:

"You only have one chance to do that. That was at UFC 300 and Max [Holloway] currently already has dibs on [Justin] Gaethje at [UFC] 300...I don't think that at [UFC] 300, Gaethje and [Jorge] Masvidal are gonna fight for the 'BMF' [title]."

Sonnen is confident that Gaethje vs. Hollway is the likely 'BMF' title fight in the works and doesn't believe that Masvidal will be competing in the octagon again. So, it remains to be seen what 'Gamebred' has planned for his combat sports return.

Chael Sonnen compliments Conor McGregor for teasing move to 185-pounds

Chael Sonnen recently reacted to Conor McGregor's announcement that he will be returning to the octagon against Michael Chandler and that their bout will be contested at 185 pounds.

'The American Gangster' uploaded a video to his YouTube channel, where he complimented 'The Notorious' for teasing a middleweight bout for his return despite never having competed at 185 pounds in his career. He found the announcement hilarious and mentioned that the former two-division UFC champion's strategy was effective, saying:

"[Conor McGregor] says he's gonna fight Michael Chandler...and says it will happen at 185-pounds and then laughs obnoxiously, and he should have. It was funny and he got a big part of our community to stop what they were doing and to pay attention."