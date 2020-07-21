Chael Sonnen slams new UFC Bantamweight Champion Petr Yan for "confusion" he's causing in the 135-lb division

Newly-crowned UFC Bantamweight Champion Petr Yan hasn't fully earned the respect of veteran and legend Chael Sonnen. According to the veteran, Petr Yan is causing confusion in the Bantamweight division by chasing Cody Garbrandt while not even acknowledging the true number one contender Aljamain Sterling. He said that he created a confusing situation in the Bantamweight division: (H/T BJPENN.com):

“You wanna know who confused it? The new champ [Petr Yan],” Sonnen said when talking about what Petr Yan has done with the 135-pound division. “The new champ hasn’t said Aljo’s name. The new champ won’t quit saying Cody’s name. Aljo’s sitting out thinking he’s got a world title fight coming out with Yan but guess who else has it brought? The former champ [Cody Garbrandt], who’s being called out by the champ. Can you at least agree with me we have a bit of a problem here? For me to call this a mess, that qualifies as a mess doesn’t it?”

Aljamain Sterling defeated Cory Sandhagen at UFC 250 in what seemed to be a clear-cut #1 contender's fight. However, Petr Yan stated that he wants to fight Aljamain Sterling and feels that he deserves a title shot.

The criticism of Petr Yan

One of the big criticisms that Petr Yan has received is the fact that he seemed to jump the line for a Bantamweight title shot. After Henry Cejudo retired at UFC 249, UFC President Dana White was asked about who he felt should compete for the vacant title. Without hesitation, he namedropped Petr Yan.

As for Aljamain Sterling, Dana White, in a recent press conference, refused to acknowledge him as the true #1 contender, simply stating that "he's up there".

Petr Yan defeated Urijah Faber to earn his title shot and skipped the Top 5 contenders such as Marlon Moraes, Cory Sandhagen, and Aljamain Sterling. His opponent Jose Aldo was a man who most felt didn't deserve a title shot. However, the fact that he was set to face Henry Cejudo at UFC 250 (upon Cejudo's personal request) meant that the UFC felt obligated to give him a shot at the vacant title against Petr Yan.

He looked great throughout the fight but succumbed at the end to the younger and better fighter. It's going to be interesting to see where the Bantamweight division heads. Cody Garbrandt won his first fight in over three and a half years when he knocked out Raphael Assuncao. He's expected to face Marlon Moraes this October. The Brazilian Marlon Moraes confirmed that UFC is working on making the fight happen soon.