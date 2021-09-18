Chael Sonnen suggests Anderson Silva and Vitor Belfort should team up to fight Jake and Logan Paul

Chael Sonnen has asserted that Anderson Silva and Vitor Belfort ought to team up to face Jake Paul and Logan Paul in the boxing ring.

In an episode of Beyond the Fight, Chael Sonnen pointed out that UFC president Dana White recently claimed Jake Paul wouldn’t risk competing in a boxing match against Anderson Silva. Sonnen, on his part, believes that Jake Paul and Logan Paul won’t back down from potential boxing matchups against Silva or Belfort.

Furthermore, Chael Sonnen added that Silva himself has suggested that he (Silva) and Belfort should team up to face Jake Paul and Logan Paul in boxing matches. Lending his support to Silva’s suggestion, Sonnen stated:

“I think that that’s your storyline right there. Nobody picked up on it but me. I think that’s where Vitor and Anderson should both team up. You figure out who’s gonna go after Jake, who’s gonna come after Logan; you guys figure that out. But it’s us against them in the same night. I think that’s interesting. Dana added in on that, even by accident, saying Anderson looked so good (against Tito Ortiz) that I don’t know who (Jake) Paul will be fighting, but I promise you it won’t be Anderson Silva.”

Furthermore, Sonnen opined that Jake Paul’s boxing career has more momentum than that of Logan Paul, but Logan can regain momentum by facing the right opponent in his next fight. Sonnen said:

“But all of a sudden, things got really interesting, right? And when we are talking about Paul, we are talking about Jake. That is the one who is showing us a hunger in pursuing a more purist standpoint of being an actual boxer. Logan can fix that. Logan’s losing steam here quickly. He can fix that just by signing a contract. He doesn’t have to do anything. He just has to go in with the right guy.”

Are Jake Paul and Logan Paul on a collision course with Anderson Silva and Vitor Belfort?

Belfort and Silva faced each other in an MMA fight that Silva won via KO

Jake Paul is coming off a split decision win in his professional boxing match against Tyron Woodley, whereas Logan Paul recently fought Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an exhibition boxing match that had no official winner.

Meanwhile, MMA veterans Anderson Silva and Vitor Belfort’s most recent fights were boxing bouts that witnessed Silva beat Tito Ortiz via first-round KO and Belfort defeat Evander Holyfield via first-round TKO.

Jake Paul, Logan Paul, Anderson Silva and Vitor Belfort don’t have their respective next opponents or comeback dates booked as of yet.

