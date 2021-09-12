Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort: Full card results and video highlights

Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort headlined a Triller pay-per-view card at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Oscar De La Hoya was originally scheduled to face Belfort on his return to the ring. However, Holyfield stepped in at short notice after 'The Golden Boy' tested positive for COVID-19.

The fight was moved from California to Florida so that Evander Holyfield gets medically cleared to fight. The 58-year old hasn't stepped foot in the ring in over a decade and was barred from fighting in New York in 2004.

The night's co-main event featured a boxing bout between former UFC champions Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz. The four-fight card also featured a super featherweight fight between America's Andy Vences and Ireland's Jono Carroll.

Former WBA heavyweight champion David Haye returned to the ring against millionaire boxer-businessman Joe Fournier in the first fight of the night.

Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort results

Vitor Belfort def. Evander Holyfield via TKO (01:49 of Round 1)

Anderson Silva def. Tito Ortiz via KO (01:21 of Round 1)

Jono Carroll def. Andy Vences via majority decision (95-95, 97-93, 97-93)

David Haye def. Joe Fournier via unanimous decision (79-72, 80-71, 79-72)

Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort video highlights

Evander Holyfield returned to the ring against Vitor Belfort, headlining an interesting Triller pay-per-view card. Holyfield missed a left hook and slipped into the ropes right before suffering a knockdown. Holyfield offered no offense as Belfort continued to rain punches, forcing the referee to wave off the contest at 01:49 of the opening round.

Vitor Belfort defeats Evander Holyfield via first round TKO 🥊pic.twitter.com/UzOXXsK4gG — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) September 12, 2021

Vitor Belfort just destroyed Evander Holyfield



We just witnessed elderly abuse on live TV #HolyfieldBelfort #TrillerFightClub pic.twitter.com/2jxTzUF4iq — 𝙎𝙡𝙖𝙬𝙨𝙤𝙢𝙚🇦🇺 (@SlawsomeMMA) September 12, 2021

I love watching athletes bang but Evander Holyfield needs to hang them up for good at 58 years old. #HolyfieldBelfort pic.twitter.com/tx2XwToMF9 — James Lawhorn Jr. (@TheMicDr) September 12, 2021

Why did anyone think it was a good idea for Evander Holyfield to fight tonight? #boxing #holyfieldvsbelfort pic.twitter.com/xlUgcPWMCb — Mick Akers (@mickakers) September 12, 2021

Tito Ortiz made his professional boxing debut against Anderson Silva in the co-main event at Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort. 'The Spider' made quick work of Ortiz, knocking him out cold at 01:21 of the opening round.

Silva displayed impeccable defense as he rolled, bobbed, and weaved out of harm's way before perfectly connecting his right hand to Ortiz's chin.

Here’s the ringside view of Anderson Silva’s KO pic.twitter.com/enkSYYJK9d — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) September 12, 2021

Jono Carroll and Andy Vences went toe-to-toe against each other for ten rounds in the second fight on the Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort undercard. Ireland's Carroll picked up a close majority decision victory, bettering his record to 21-2-1.

David Haye and Joe Fournier started off the action on the undercard of Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort. Haye was the crisper, cleaner pugilist, outpointing Fournier throughout the course of eight rounds. David Haye picked up a dominant unanimous decision with the scorecards reading 79-72, 80-71, 79-72 in his favor.

Haye boldly called out reigning heavyweight champion Tyson Fury after his win.

