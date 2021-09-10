Watch: Evander Holyfield displays worrying slurred, incoherent speech ahead of Vitor Belfort fight

Evander Holyfield will make his boxing comeback this weekend to fight Vitor Belfort at the Legends II event organized by Triller.

Saturday's pay-per-view will take place at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Former United States president Donald Trump will serve as a special guest commentator during the high-profile clash.

Former six-division boxing champion Oscar De La Hoya was initially expected to face Belfort at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. However, 'The Golden Boy' tested positive for COVID-19 just a week before the bout.

Evander Holyfield has stepped in on short notice and taken the 48-year-old's place on the card. But the California State Athletic Commission didn't sanction the fight and it was moved to Florida as a result.

There's a 14-year age difference between Holyfield and Belfort. Many fans have questioned the booking, especially since Holyfield hasn't fought since 2011.

An interview given by Evander Holyfield ahead of the official press conference and face-off with Belfort has further increased the concern held by many fans. Holyfield displayed worrying slurred and incoherent speech during the interaction.

Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz are also part of the Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort card

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva will fight former UFC light heavyweight titleholder Tito Ortiz on the same card as Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort on Saturday.

This will be Silva's fourth professional boxing encounter. He holds a 2-1 record so far and his only defeat came way back in 1998. 'The Spider' defeated experienced Mexican boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. earlier this year in June..

Meanwhile, Tito Ortiz will be making his pro boxing debut at the event in Florida. Ortiz holds a 21-12 record in his MMA career, while also fighting out for a draw against rival Rashad Evans.

He'll take on Silva in a cruiserweight bout. Their clash will be followed by the heavyweight main event between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort.

